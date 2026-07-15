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Ecuador Publishes Names of Countries Now Mandated to Get Visa before Entering Country
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Ecuador Publishes Names of Countries Now Mandated to Get Visa before Entering Country

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • Ecuador's consulate in Washington D.C. published a full list of 46 countries whose nationals have to obtain a visa before visiting the country for tourism
  • Applicants are required to pay a fee for document review and an additional fee if the visa was approved, with several documents including criminal background checks required
  • An appointment was mandatory and additional documents such as proof of legal residence and bank statements were required

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Ecuador published a list of 46 countries whose nationals are required to obtain a tourist visa before entering the South American nation, and a large number of African countries featured prominently on that list.

It outlined the visa requirements for foreign nationals who wished to visit Ecuador for tourism purposes, with work strictly prohibited under this category.

Ecuador posts updated list of countries restricted from visa-free entry.
Ecuador shares list of countries restricted by new visa requirements. Photo credit: Reuters.
Source: UGC

The information was made available through the Ecuadorian Consulate in Washington D.C.

African and Asian countries on Ecuador's visa list

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The full list of countries whose citizens required a visa to visit Ecuador included a significant number of African nations:

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1. Angola

2. Albania

3. Bangladesh

4. Cameroon

5. Chad

6. Cuba

7. Egypt

8. Eritrea

9. Ethiopia

10. Philippines

11. Gambia

12. Ghana

13. Guinea

14. Guinea-Bissau

15. Kenya

16. India

17. Iraq

18. Iran

19. Kyrgyzstan

20. Libya

21. Mauritania

22. Nigeria

23. Pakistan

24. Nepal

25. Democratic Republic of Congo

26. Democratic People's Republic of Korea

27. Senegal

28. Sierra Leone

29. Syria

30. Sri Lanka

31. Somalia

32. Sudan

33. South Sudan

34. Venezuela

35. Vietnam

36. Yemen

37. Haiti

38. Republic of Congo

39. Mali

40. Côte d'Ivoire

41. Myanmar

42. Uzbekistan

43. Tajikistan

44. Afghanistan

Haitian nationals faced an additional requirement: they had to obtain a tourist registration as a step before visiting Ecuador, on top of the standard visa process.

What applicants need to apply

Those required to apply for the visa had to pay a non-refundable fee by money order for the review of their documents.

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If the application was approved, an additional fee was required before the visa was issued. An appointment was mandatory, and applicants had to arrive prepared with a valid passport carrying at least six months of remaining validity.

Other required documents included a completed visa application form, available for download from the Ecuadorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a recent passport photograph against a white background, proof of legal residence in the country from which the application was being made, and bank and credit card statements covering the last three months.

Criminal background checks were also required from the country of origin or any country where the applicant had lived in the past five years.

These records had to be apostilled and officially translated into Spanish, with the translation itself also requiring notarisation and apostille.

Nigeria releases categories of visa classes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's Short Visit Visas allow travel for up to 90 days across various fields, including business, tourism, and academic exchanges.

The application pathways are strictly split between traditional embassy processing and a digital e-Visa platform.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

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