The United States issued a maximum-level travel warning completely banning non-essential travel to the region

Officials stated that exposed citizens face mandatory 21-day quarantine periods outside the country at their own expense

The state department urged travellers to complete official wills and formalise end-of-life instructions before departure

The United States government has issued a critical travel directive advising citizens to completely avoid a specific African country due to severe medical dangers. The Department of State explicitly warned Americans against travelling to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for any reason whatsoever.

This ultimate alert stems from a severe outbreak of Ebola, a highly contagious and lethal communicable disease that poses a direct risk to human life.

US government issued an urgent directive telling citizens not to travel to DR Congo. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Federal officials, in a post on X, warned that anyone exposed to the virus faces extreme health complications and stringent border control measures.

Travellers who come into contact with the disease may face mandatory 21-day isolations outside of the United States at their own personal expense.

Because standard insurance providers frequently exclude these massive emergency fees, individuals could incur substantial financial liabilities during a quarantine.

What safety protocols should travellers implement?

The Bureau of Consular Affairs strongly urges any citizens currently abroad or planning transit near the region to take immediate precautions. The official emergency guidelines outline the following required actions:

Review all federal screening mandates from the Department of Homeland Security and the CDC. Enroll directly in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive instant safety updates. Verify medical insurance coverage regarding emergency medical evacuations and overseas treatment. Update legal medical directives, complete a standard will, and establish clear end-of-life instructions.

Medical isolation facilities abroad could enforce a mandatory 21-day quarantine for exposed travellers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How can citizens access emergency government support?

The US administration has established a specialized medical assistance framework to secure life-saving care for exposed citizens who formally request help.

While participation remains entirely voluntary, anyone who declines federal intervention must still comply with all local and international health screenings.

Individuals requiring urgent assistance or localized security updates can contact the US Embassy in Kinshasa directly via phone or email.

US explains why Nigeria remains key African partner

Earlier in a separate story, the United States has restated its commitment to expanding cooperation with Nigeria in trade, investment, security and cultural exchange and described the country as one of its most important partners in sub-Saharan Africa.

The assurance was given during the United States' 250th Independence Day celebration held at the residence of the U.S. Consul General in Lagos.

Chargé d'Affaires Keith Heffern said the relationship between both countries had continued to grow over the past six decades and remained important to Washington's engagement with Africa.

US seeks to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

In a previously published report, United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng