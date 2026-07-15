A young Nigerian lady living in the UK shared a TikTok video after she spotted cartons of fresh bananas and bags of bread left out on a residential street, free for anyone to take

She filled her arms with as much as she could carry, laughing in disbelief at the quantity of still-fresh food being discarded freely

The video went viral as viewers connected with her reaction and the cultural contrast she drew between food waste practices in the UK and Nigeria

A Nigerian lady based in the UK had viewers in stitches after she stumbled upon cartons of fresh bananas and bagged bread sitting on a residential street, apparently left out by a nearby shop for anyone to collect.

She filmed herself sifting through the produce with barely contained excitement, grabbing as much as she could carry while narrating the whole thing for her audience.

Nigerian lady in UK finds bananas inside cartons. Photo credit: @call_melilly6/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Lady finds bananas in UK street

Her reaction throughout the clip was one of pure disbelief. Speaking to camera in a lighthearted, comedic tone, Melilly6 marvelled at the sheer volume of food available and the fact that it was still perfectly fresh.

She drew a sharp contrast with Nigeria, specifically Abuja, where she claimed that a shop sitting on surplus food would have been more likely to let it spoil than to put it out for passers-by to take freely.

The video tapped into a familiar vein of diaspora humour, with viewers recognising the particular experience of encountering habits in the UK that felt almost unimaginable back home.

Reactions as lady shares experience in UK

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@JESUS BABY said:

"Please help me to come over! I have my passport i can also do my visa please help a sister."

@faithooooo2 said:

"Even if you see such in Nigeria, our superstitious beliefs will make one start thinking awkward say nor be your glory dem one collect."

@Sweedy Mhessy reacted:

"I am very greedy in eating banana so I will pack it all. I will definitely finish it before day 2."

@Stella Ifeoma added:

"These people are really good wow."

See the post below:

Lady gets gifts in UK church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an international student in the United Kingdom displayed the gifts she received as a first-timer in a church.

While she did not give the name of the church, people were really impressed by the kind of gifts she got.

Source: Legit.ng