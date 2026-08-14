No fewer than 18 former Nigerian governors are reportedly angling for Senate seats ahead of the 2027 general elections

The push marks a growing trend of ex-governors seeking to extend their political influence through the National Assembly

The current list included the incumbent Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who was a two-term governor of Akwa Ibom

A significant political shift is taking shape ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections, with at least 17 former governors positioning themselves for Senate seats.

The trend reflects a broader pattern in Nigerian politics where former chief executives, having exhausted the constitutional limit of two terms in the Government House, turn to the National Assembly to remain relevant and influential.

Below is a breakdown of each former governor linked to Senate ambitions, their respective states and senatorial districts, and their history of contesting for legislative seats.

Former governors who are contesting for senatorial seats in the 2027 general elections have been compiled Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Godswill Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio served as governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015. He currently represents the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District and serves as Senate President. Having won his Senate seat in 2019 and again in 2023, he is now preparing for what would be his third senatorial contest, seeking to retain his seat in 2027.

Orji Kalu

Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007, represents Abia North Senatorial District. He won his Senate seat in 2019 and secured re-election in 2023. His expected 2027 bid would mark his third attempt at a senatorial seat for the Abia North district.

Ahmadu Fintiri

Ahmadu Fintiri served as governor of Adamawa State from 2019 to 2027, completing his two terms. He is now being linked to a Senate run for the Adamawa Central Senatorial District. Having not previously contested a Senate seat, a 2027 run would be his first attempt at the National Assembly.

Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed governed Bauchi State from 2019 and completed his second term in 2027. He previously served as a senator representing Bauchi South and also as a minister. A return to the Senate in 2027 would represent his second senatorial contest, with his prior senatorial experience dating to before his governorship.

Henry Seriake Dickson

Henry Seriake Dickson served as governor of Bayelsa State from 2012 to 2020. He currently represents Bayelsa West Senatorial District, having won in 2023. His anticipated 2027 bid would be his second attempt at a Senate seat.

Ifeanyi Okowa

Ifeanyi Okowa governed Delta State from 2015 to 2023 and was the Peoples Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate in 2023. He is linked to a Senate run in Delta North, which he previously represented before his governorship. A 2027 contest would be his second senatorial bid.

Adams Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole served as governor of Edo State from 2008 to 2016 and later became national chairman of the All Progressives Congress. He currently represents Edo North Senatorial District, having won in 2023. His 2027 contest would be his second for a Senate seat.

Ibrahim Dankwambo

Ibrahim Dankwambo was governor of Gombe State from 2011 to 2019. He has been linked to a Senate run for Gombe Senatorial District. Having previously contested the 2019 presidential election, a Senate bid in 2027 would mark his first attempt at a National Assembly seat.

Inuwa Yahaya

Inuwa Yahaya served as governor of Gombe State from 2019, completing his two terms in 2027. He is being linked to a Senate seat in Gombe State. A 2027 contest would represent his first bid for a senatorial seat.

Hope Uzodimma

Hope Uzodimma has served as governor of Imo State since 2020 following a Supreme Court ruling in his favour. Having served his constitutional limit, he is being linked to a return to the Senate, where he previously represented Orlu Zone. A 2027 Senate run would be his third senatorial contest.

Ibrahim Shekarau

Ibrahim Shekarau governed Kano State from 2003 to 2011. He has previously represented Kano Central Senatorial District, winning that seat in 2019 before defecting between parties. A 2027 contest would mark his second bid for a Senate seat.

Adamu Aliero

Adamu Aliero served as governor of Kebbi State from 1999 to 2007 and has since had a lengthy Senate career, representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District across multiple terms. His expected 2027 bid would be among his most recent in a long legislative history, making it at least his third senatorial contest.

Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello governed Kogi State from 2016 to 2024. He is being linked to a senatorial run in Kogi State, though he currently faces legal issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. A 2027 Senate contest would be his first attempt at a National Assembly seat.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq served as governor of Kwara State from 2019 to 2027, completing two terms. He is being linked to a Senate run in Kwara State. A 2027 bid would represent his first contest for a senatorial seat.

Dapo Abiodun

Dapo Abiodun governed Ogun State from 2019 to 2027, serving two full terms. He is being linked to a senatorial bid in Ogun State. Having previously served in the House of Representatives, a Senate run in 2027 would be his first attempt at an upper chamber seat.

Simon Lalong

Simon Lalong served as governor of Plateau State from 2015 to 2023 and later became minister of Labour and Employment. He currently represents Plateau South Senatorial District, having won in 2023. His expected 2027 bid would be his second contest for a Senate seat.

Aminu Tambuwal

Aminu Tambuwal served as governor of Sokoto State from 2015 to 2023 and was previously Speaker of the House of Representatives. He is being linked to a Senate run in Sokoto State. A 2027 Senate contest would be his first for an upper chamber seat.

Mai Mala Buni

Mai Mala Buni served as governor of Yobe State from 2019 to 2027, completing his two terms. He previously served in the House of Representatives and as national secretary of the APC. A 2027 Senate bid would be his first attempt at a senatorial seat.

Makinde sends message to Oyo guber candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, called out governorship candidates who have been attacking him on the campaign trail.

Makinde, who cannot run for a third term, said candidates should direct their criticism at a named opponent instead.

The governor urged Oyo voters to demand concrete plans from candidates before deciding who to support in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng