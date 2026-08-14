Full List: Former Governors Contesting Senatorial Seats in 2027
- No fewer than 18 former Nigerian governors are reportedly angling for Senate seats ahead of the 2027 general elections
- The push marks a growing trend of ex-governors seeking to extend their political influence through the National Assembly
- The current list included the incumbent Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who was a two-term governor of Akwa Ibom
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A significant political shift is taking shape ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections, with at least 17 former governors positioning themselves for Senate seats.
The trend reflects a broader pattern in Nigerian politics where former chief executives, having exhausted the constitutional limit of two terms in the Government House, turn to the National Assembly to remain relevant and influential.
Below is a breakdown of each former governor linked to Senate ambitions, their respective states and senatorial districts, and their history of contesting for legislative seats.
Godswill Akpabio
Godswill Akpabio served as governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015. He currently represents the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District and serves as Senate President. Having won his Senate seat in 2019 and again in 2023, he is now preparing for what would be his third senatorial contest, seeking to retain his seat in 2027.
Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007, represents Abia North Senatorial District. He won his Senate seat in 2019 and secured re-election in 2023. His expected 2027 bid would mark his third attempt at a senatorial seat for the Abia North district.
Ahmadu Fintiri
Ahmadu Fintiri served as governor of Adamawa State from 2019 to 2027, completing his two terms. He is now being linked to a Senate run for the Adamawa Central Senatorial District. Having not previously contested a Senate seat, a 2027 run would be his first attempt at the National Assembly.
Bala Mohammed
Bala Mohammed governed Bauchi State from 2019 and completed his second term in 2027. He previously served as a senator representing Bauchi South and also as a minister. A return to the Senate in 2027 would represent his second senatorial contest, with his prior senatorial experience dating to before his governorship.
Henry Seriake Dickson
Henry Seriake Dickson served as governor of Bayelsa State from 2012 to 2020. He currently represents Bayelsa West Senatorial District, having won in 2023. His anticipated 2027 bid would be his second attempt at a Senate seat.
Ifeanyi Okowa
Ifeanyi Okowa governed Delta State from 2015 to 2023 and was the Peoples Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate in 2023. He is linked to a Senate run in Delta North, which he previously represented before his governorship. A 2027 contest would be his second senatorial bid.
Adams Oshiomhole
Adams Oshiomhole served as governor of Edo State from 2008 to 2016 and later became national chairman of the All Progressives Congress. He currently represents Edo North Senatorial District, having won in 2023. His 2027 contest would be his second for a Senate seat.
Ibrahim Dankwambo
Ibrahim Dankwambo was governor of Gombe State from 2011 to 2019. He has been linked to a Senate run for Gombe Senatorial District. Having previously contested the 2019 presidential election, a Senate bid in 2027 would mark his first attempt at a National Assembly seat.
Inuwa Yahaya
Inuwa Yahaya served as governor of Gombe State from 2019, completing his two terms in 2027. He is being linked to a Senate seat in Gombe State. A 2027 contest would represent his first bid for a senatorial seat.
Hope Uzodimma
Hope Uzodimma has served as governor of Imo State since 2020 following a Supreme Court ruling in his favour. Having served his constitutional limit, he is being linked to a return to the Senate, where he previously represented Orlu Zone. A 2027 Senate run would be his third senatorial contest.
Ibrahim Shekarau
Ibrahim Shekarau governed Kano State from 2003 to 2011. He has previously represented Kano Central Senatorial District, winning that seat in 2019 before defecting between parties. A 2027 contest would mark his second bid for a Senate seat.
Adamu Aliero
Adamu Aliero served as governor of Kebbi State from 1999 to 2007 and has since had a lengthy Senate career, representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District across multiple terms. His expected 2027 bid would be among his most recent in a long legislative history, making it at least his third senatorial contest.
Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello governed Kogi State from 2016 to 2024. He is being linked to a senatorial run in Kogi State, though he currently faces legal issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. A 2027 Senate contest would be his first attempt at a National Assembly seat.
AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq served as governor of Kwara State from 2019 to 2027, completing two terms. He is being linked to a Senate run in Kwara State. A 2027 bid would represent his first contest for a senatorial seat.
Dapo Abiodun
Dapo Abiodun governed Ogun State from 2019 to 2027, serving two full terms. He is being linked to a senatorial bid in Ogun State. Having previously served in the House of Representatives, a Senate run in 2027 would be his first attempt at an upper chamber seat.
Simon Lalong
Simon Lalong served as governor of Plateau State from 2015 to 2023 and later became minister of Labour and Employment. He currently represents Plateau South Senatorial District, having won in 2023. His expected 2027 bid would be his second contest for a Senate seat.
Aminu Tambuwal
Aminu Tambuwal served as governor of Sokoto State from 2015 to 2023 and was previously Speaker of the House of Representatives. He is being linked to a Senate run in Sokoto State. A 2027 Senate contest would be his first for an upper chamber seat.
Mai Mala Buni
Mai Mala Buni served as governor of Yobe State from 2019 to 2027, completing his two terms. He previously served in the House of Representatives and as national secretary of the APC. A 2027 Senate bid would be his first attempt at a senatorial seat.
Makinde sends message to Oyo guber candidates
Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, called out governorship candidates who have been attacking him on the campaign trail.
Makinde, who cannot run for a third term, said candidates should direct their criticism at a named opponent instead.
The governor urged Oyo voters to demand concrete plans from candidates before deciding who to support in 2027.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng