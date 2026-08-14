Femi Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, pushed back against public anger directed at President Tinubu over Nigeria's woes

The musician pointed to the judiciary and oversight institutions as key enablers of the country's leadership crisis

Kuti warned that corruption has spread across every level of Nigerian society and could become a 'terminal cancer' if left unchecked

Musician Femi Kuti has sparked debate after arguing that President Bola Tinubu is not the root cause of Nigeria's problems, pointing instead to decades of entrenched corruption across the country's institutions.

Speaking on the Good News Naija podcast, the son of the late Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti challenged the widespread public sentiment that pins Nigeria's rising insecurity and inflation squarely on the current administration.

Femi Kuti pushed back against public anger directed at President Tinubu over Nigeria's woes. Photos: Femi Kuti.

Source: Instagram

Femi Kuti Questions the Judiciary

Kuti directed much of his frustration at the country's oversight bodies, particularly the judiciary, questioning why it failed to bar Tinubu from contesting the 2023 presidential election if the allegations against him held any weight.

"Do you think Tinubu is the problem? The judiciary that didn't stop him from getting there in the first place is a problem. If all the allegations against him are true, how did he contest?" he said.

He also highlighted what he described as a revolving door within Nigeria's political class, where individuals with questionable records move freely from one administration to the next.

Citing former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-EFCC chairman Nuhu Ribadu as examples, Kuti argued the same people continue to shape the system regardless of who is in power.

"When Obasanjo instructed the arrest of corrupt people, the first person arrested was his daughter. Then Nuhu Ribadu was removed as head of the EFCC; now he is Tinubu's security personnel. They're all the same people. They go to the same parties and hug themselves," he said.

He added that young Nigerians, armed with this information, have little reason to trust the system.

Kuti went further, warning that corruption is no longer confined to government but has seeped into every layer of Nigerian society.

He painted a grim picture of a country where public infrastructure is stripped for personal gain, noting that railway fittings are stolen with no regard for safety consequences, simply because faith in the system has collapsed entirely.

"Every administration is so corrupt that all they are after is money. They will still steal, but they'll never do the work. In fact, the whole country is corrupt," he said.

Watch Femi Kuti talking about Nigeria's problems here:

Reactions trail Femi Kuti's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Anthonybuzo stated:

"Nigerians who support and defend criminal politicians are the problem also. The elsders who see black and call it white all for some personal interest are the problem."

@RJChukwu noted:

" foundational issue has been the problem of one Nigerian but losts won't agree because their program to counter reasonable argument that concern Nigeria. Referendum remain the only solution to this pending issue surrounding false union."

Femi Kuti points to the judiciary and oversight institutions as key enablers of the country's leadership crisis. Photo: Femi Kuti.

Source: Instagram

Fela enters the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, became the first African artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the United States.

The historic announcement was made during an airing of American Idol, placing the Nigerian icon in the Early Influence category alongside other global stars.

This major recognition happened just months after the legendary singer made history by receiving a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award for his enduring global impact.

Source: Legit.ng