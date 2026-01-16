Two Adamawa siblings allegedly confronted their father after years of domestic abuse, causing shock in the community

Police have investigated the violent family dispute that reportedly escalated late at night in Numan Local Government Area

Authorities also warned residents against taking the law into their own hands amid rising domestic violence concerns

Insecurity and domestic violence are reportedly on the rise in Adamawa state, leaving residents fearful of even interacting with family members.

Adamawa police probe a chilling incident where two siblings allegedly attacked their father over past abuse.

A disturbing incident occurred in Gwedamallam community, Numan Local Government Area, on the night of Saturday, January 3, when two children allegedly beat their father, tied him with a rope, and dragged him to death.

The children claimed they acted in response to their father’s history of domestic violence toward their mother and younger sister. They insisted their intention was only to teach him a lesson, not to kill him.

One of the children was arrested by the State Police Command on Friday, January 9.

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, noted,

"The information about the incident reached us on the 3rd of January, and we immediately swung into action to investigate the matter and to arrest whoever is involved. We were able to arrest one of the sons on the 9th of January 2026."

"During our investigation and interrogation session, the suspect claimed their father was a drunkard, and whenever he gets drunk, he often returns home late and beats up their mother. The two children are residing in Lagos. It was their father's attitude of domestic violence that made them relocate their mother to Lagos, leaving him in Numan together with their younger sister."

"He claimed his younger brother called them and complained about how their father is beating her up every day and on that fateful day, he came back home drunk at around 1 am, and they started beating him up, tied him with a rope to teach him a lesson."

One child arrested after a father reportedly beaten; police promise justice in Adamawa state.

Police hunt second son after father killed

According to police, eyewitnesses reported hearing shouts from the house around 2 a.m. When authorities arrived, the father was found tied with a rope. The children fled the scene after threatening those who approached.

Nguroje furthered that: "The one we arrested is claiming he is the only one that committed the act; however, we are still investigating to find his brother, and we will not relent till we seek justice for the deceased."

"He has been charged in court according to the law, and he will face the proper consequences of his actions."

"We urge the public not to be taking laws into their hands, no matter the level of anger. Always report to the police, and we assure you, we will take the necessary measures to ensure peace is stable."

"Domestic violence is against the law, and such should be brought to the law if any to teach perpetrators a lesson, and the general public will also learn from that."

Psychologist advises action against abusive spouses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported psychologist Omotola Akinwale emphasised that abusive spouses should undergo psychological evaluation or counselling to address the underlying issues that drive someone to harm their partner.

Akinwale said both victims and perpetrators benefit from professional support, noting violence stems from deeper orientation problems, and that mental health care can help prevent future incidents.

She also stressed that abuse affects not only women but men too, urging that societal perceptions should evolve so that all victims feel safe seeking help and intervention.

