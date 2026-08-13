Kabiru Adamu Abdullahi, a long-time ally of NDC Vice-Presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dumped the party for the APC

Abdullahi submitted a resignation letter to his ward party chairman in Dala Local Government Area, citing frustrations within the NDC

The defection is notable because Abdullahi had previously sworn on the Qur'an to affirm his loyalty to Kwankwaso

A prominent ally of Kwankwasiyya movement leader and Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice-Presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), ending a political relationship that spanned nearly three decades.

Kabiru Adamu Abdullahi formalised his exit in a resignation letter addressed to the ward party chairman of Kofar Ruwa Ward in Dala Local Government Area, announcing his departure from the NDC with immediate effect.

Kabiru Adamu Abdullahi resigns from the NDC, citing frustrations. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The move carries added weight given that Abdullahi had previously taken an oath on the Qur'an to declare his loyalty to Kwankwaso, a gesture that followed his earlier split from Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Daily Trust reported.

Why Abdullahi left the NDC

In his letter, Abdullahi said his decision to leave came down to what he called "failed promises" within the NDC. He acknowledged the party for giving him the chance to serve but said he had reached the limit of his patience after years of unmet expectations.

"I have been with Kwankwaso for 29 years but have only benefited from failed promises. I will go to where I will be respected more," Abdullahi said.

He added that he would now throw his support behind President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign under the APC banner, Leadership reported

A blow to the NDC ahead of 2027

Abdullahi's defection adds to the political pressures facing the NDC as it prepares for the 2027 general elections. Kwankwaso was ratified as the party's presidential candidate on Friday, May 29, 2026, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress earlier that month on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Kabiru Adamu Abdullahi has resigned from the NDC, citing frustrations with unmet expectations. Photo credit: @NDCVanguard

Source: Twitter

Losing a loyalist of Abdullahi's standing, particularly one who publicly affirmed his commitment through a Qur'anic oath, signals growing discontent within the movement's inner circle ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive election season.

2 top senators dump NC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senator Rufai Hanga officially resigned from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as he prepares to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Hanga's exit from the NDC, which became public on Monday, August 3, marks one of the party's most significant political shake-ups since fellow Kano political stakeholder Rabiu Kwankwaso joined the party in May 2026.

Source: Legit.ng