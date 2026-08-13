Kwankwaso Ally Who Swore on Qur'an To Remain Loyal Defects to APC After 29Yrs, Explains Why
- Kabiru Adamu Abdullahi, a long-time ally of NDC Vice-Presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dumped the party for the APC
- Abdullahi submitted a resignation letter to his ward party chairman in Dala Local Government Area, citing frustrations within the NDC
- The defection is notable because Abdullahi had previously sworn on the Qur'an to affirm his loyalty to Kwankwaso
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A prominent ally of Kwankwasiyya movement leader and Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice-Presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), ending a political relationship that spanned nearly three decades.
Kabiru Adamu Abdullahi formalised his exit in a resignation letter addressed to the ward party chairman of Kofar Ruwa Ward in Dala Local Government Area, announcing his departure from the NDC with immediate effect.
The move carries added weight given that Abdullahi had previously taken an oath on the Qur'an to declare his loyalty to Kwankwaso, a gesture that followed his earlier split from Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Daily Trust reported.
Why Abdullahi left the NDC
In his letter, Abdullahi said his decision to leave came down to what he called "failed promises" within the NDC. He acknowledged the party for giving him the chance to serve but said he had reached the limit of his patience after years of unmet expectations.
"I have been with Kwankwaso for 29 years but have only benefited from failed promises. I will go to where I will be respected more," Abdullahi said.
He added that he would now throw his support behind President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign under the APC banner, Leadership reported
A blow to the NDC ahead of 2027
Abdullahi's defection adds to the political pressures facing the NDC as it prepares for the 2027 general elections. Kwankwaso was ratified as the party's presidential candidate on Friday, May 29, 2026, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress earlier that month on Saturday, May 2, 2026.
Losing a loyalist of Abdullahi's standing, particularly one who publicly affirmed his commitment through a Qur'anic oath, signals growing discontent within the movement's inner circle ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive election season.
2 top senators dump NC
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senator Rufai Hanga officially resigned from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as he prepares to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.
Hanga's exit from the NDC, which became public on Monday, August 3, marks one of the party's most significant political shake-ups since fellow Kano political stakeholder Rabiu Kwankwaso joined the party in May 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944