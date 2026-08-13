President Cyril Ramaphosa launched South Africa's Electronic Travel Authorisation system on Wednesday, August 12, at OR Tambo International Airport

The ETA uses biometric verification, facial recognition and machine learning to screen travellers from four countries before they reach South Africa's borders

The government said the system will expand beyond the initial four-country rollout and cover additional visa categories in the future

Johannesburg, South Africa - South Africa has launched a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, allowing eligible travellers from China, India, Indonesia and Mexico to apply for short-term travel authorisation digitally before arriving in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled the system on Wednesday, August 12, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, calling it a significant shift in how South Africa manages entry for international visitors.

Ramaphosa unveils South Africa’s new digital visa system at OR Tambo Airport. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa said at the launch:

"The Electronic Travel Authorisation system is about making South Africa more open to opportunity, more welcoming to legitimate travellers, more secure for our citizens and more competitive in the global economy."

South Africa launches digital visa system

The platform allows applicants to submit their personal information online, complete digital payments and receive travel authorisation electronically. Once a traveller arrives at a South African airport, biometric and facial recognition technology is used to confirm that the person at the border is the same individual who applied. The system also incorporates machine learning and an upgraded electronic movement-control system to carry out assessments both before and during entry.

Ramaphosa said the ETA would "make travel to South Africa easier, faster and more predictable," while also helping to attract tourists, investors, business travellers and skilled professionals.

The South African leader added that it would "strengthen the integrity of our borders and improve our ability to manage migration effectively."

Ramaphosa says South Africa’s ETA system will strengthen border security and improve migration management. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africa expands digital visa system

The four-country launch follows a pilot conducted during South Africa's G20 presidency. The Department of Home Affairs has framed the initiative as a cornerstone of a broader digital immigration reform, linking it to ongoing efforts to cut visa fraud and improve border management.

Ramaphosa confirmed the system is being prepared for expansion beyond the current four countries and that additional visa categories will eventually be incorporated into the platform.

The ETA represents a move away from South Africa's largely paper-driven visa process toward a pre-screening model, where technology plays a central role both before travellers leave home and when they arrive at South African entry points.

The four countries granted access to South Africa’s digital visa system are highlighted below:

China India Indonesia Mexico

Read more on visa applications

South Sudan releases official visa fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Republic of South Sudan released the official visa fees Nigerians must pay when applying for a visa to the country.

The report explained that the visa fee depends on the type of visa and its validity period. According to the South Sudan government, applicants can choose between a single-entry visa and a multiple-entry visa with different validity periods, each with its own official fee.

Source: Legit.ng