The Federal Ministry of Youth Development launched a content challenge asking young Nigerians to spread awareness of government-backed opportunities

Minister Olawande Emmanuel Ayodele announced the initiative on Wednesday during the 2026 International Youth Day commemoration

The ministry also revealed that 239,726 young Nigerians have acquired skills through the Nigerian Youth Academy

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD) has launched the FMYD Youth Opportunities Content Challenge, a new initiative designed to get young Nigerians to use their social media platforms to help their peers discover government-backed programmes.

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Olawande Emmanuel Ayodele, announced the challenge on Wednesday, August 12, during the commemoration of International Youth Day. This year's theme was "Different Contexts, Common Aspirations."

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development unveiled the Youth Opportunities Content Challenge. Photo credit: @fmydNG/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"We are not asking you to praise the Ministry; we are asking you to inform another young Nigerian," Ayodele said.

He added that full details on guidelines, categories, timelines and prizes would be released soon.

What the challenge is about

The initiative asks participants to identify available opportunities, understand them and find creative ways to share that information with others who could benefit. The minister framed it as a call for young people to deploy their creativity in a way that produces real-world impact for fellow Nigerians.

Ayodele said the theme of this year's International Youth Day spoke directly to the Nigerian experience. Despite differences in background, culture and circumstance, he argued, young Nigerians broadly share the same hopes for opportunity, innovation and a peaceful, prosperous country.

Government programmes for Nigerian youths

The minister used the occasion to highlight what the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has put in place for young Nigerians. According to him, 239,726 young people have so far acquired digital, employability and practical skills through the Nigerian Youth Academy.

He also pointed to NiYA StartUp as a vehicle for supporting young entrepreneurs, YouthCred for expanding access to credit, and the Youth Agricultural Land Trust Fund as additional channels through which the government is creating opportunities. The Presidential Metering Initiative was also mentioned as part of the broader effort.

Ayodele cited the Nigerian Youth Help Desk and described the ongoing reform of the National Youth Service Corps as the first comprehensive overhaul of the scheme in its 53-year history.

He said all these efforts were meant to ensure that young Nigerians could "see, touch and feel" the difference government programmes make in their daily lives, and urged them to actively connect their peers with the opportunities available to them.

FG opens scheme to connect Nigerians to new jobs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government inaugurated the Office of the Vice-President–Generation Unlimited (OVP-GenU) Secretariat, aimed at expanding access to education, skills, and job opportunities for Nigerian youths.

The initiative, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, is part of a UNICEF-led Public-Private-Youth Partnership programme targeting the connection of 20 million young Nigerians to learning and livelihood opportunities by 2030.

Source: Legit.ng