A disturbing incident in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa state has drawn fresh attention to the silent surge of domestic violence claiming lives behind closed doors.

A man has been accused of beating his 12-year-old daughter to death following a heated argument with his wife. According to witnesses, the enraged father allegedly transferred his anger to the child, beating her severely until she became unconscious.

She was rushed to the hospital, but after several tests and treatment attempts, doctors confirmed her death. The incident triggered outrage in the community, with residents expressing anger and reportedly threatening to attack the man before security intervened.

Mother narrates events leading to daughter’s death

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, the mother of the child, Mrs Patience Enimim, narrated,

"What happened between my child and my husband was not an intentional act. My husband usually cautions my children whenever they do anything wrong. On a faithful day, I gave my 12-year-old daughter vegetables to go and sell for me in the market, and on her way, she found a nylon on the way which contains the sum of N1,000."

"A woman who sells grains in the market was looking for her nylon that fell with a N1,000 note inside, and when my daughter heard it, she went to her and confessed that she found a nylon on the road, but she was too hungry, therefore, she used #300 to buy food to eat."

"The woman gladly accepted the remaining #700 and asked my daughter to go home. My daughter didn't return home that night because she was afraid her father would beat her, and I came searching for her the next morning, where I found her in a shop and took her home."

"I've been married to my husband, who is a police officer, for 14years now, and for the past 4years he has been on treatment because he was involved in a ghastly motor accident that has affected his mental health. So, since after his recovery, he has been behaving strangely; sometimes, he even beats me."

"What led to the argument was, my daughter was afraid to return home when she found the N1,000 because she spent N300 out of the money to buy something to eat. She slept in a shop in the market that night and my husband accused me of not bringing his daughter home."

"When we got home, my husband wasn't around, immediately he returned home, he was looking furious, and angrily approached my daughter with questions that, why did she steal that woman's money?"

"And my daughter explained that, she didn't steal it, she only found it and she has returned the change to the woman already."

"From there, he started beating her profusely untill she fainted, we immediately rushed her to the hospital and few tests where conducted. After the results were out, my daughter regained a little strength for 2 days, but unfortunately, her body started reacting which led to her final breath."

Community members who witnessed the incident called for security intervention, which led him to the police state command headquarters for investigations.

The mother, however, lamented:

"She's the only female child I have amongst her brothers, and she is the oldest child."

"I have forgiven my husband because, I believe, he didn't do it intentionally. I have nothing to do about the issue again; it's left for the security authority to make the final decision."

