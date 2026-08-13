Senator Shehu Sani weighed in on the political situation ahead of the Osun governorship election

Sani pointed to a divided opposition and the origins of ADC members in the state as key factors shaping the race

The former senator named a prominent APC figure as the man he believes will determine the outcome of the election

Senator Shehu Sani has said that without a miracle, the incumbent governor of Osun State has little chance of surviving the next governorship election against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central, made the remarks in a post on his official X account, offering a blunt assessment of the political landscape in Osun ahead of the election.

Senator Shehu Sani shared a stark view on the Osun gubernatorial race. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Sani argued that the opposition in the state is badly split, and that the situation is made worse by the background of African Democratic Congress (ADC) members in Osun, whom he described as being "genetically and spiritually from the APC."

Sani's verdict on Osun

In his post, the senator wrote:

"Osun; with a divided opposition and the fact that almost all of the ADC members in the state are genetically and spiritually from the APC, only a miracle or magic will save the incumbent Governor. In the absence of both miracle and magic, Hope Uzodinma will undoubtedly retrieve Osun for APC."

What this means for the Osun race

Sani's reading of the situation reflects concerns within opposition circles about their ability to mount a united front in the state. A fragmented opposition, combined with what he suggests is a weak ideological separation between ADC members and the ruling party, could significantly narrow the path for the sitting governor to secure re-election.

The senator did not name the incumbent governor directly in his post, but his remarks were clearly directed at the current administration's prospects at the polls.

Nigerians react

@medley_poetic said:

"That's what you get when the plan is to rig massively because they have released a new slogan that all is fair in politics, what you hear is divided opposition, it is not in all cases that those votes will not go to the incumbent if he has gotten the trust of the people of Osun."

@Greatigwe2 said:

"So ashamed for a man like you. Hope Uzodinma is from Imo state and lives In Abuja. He is not a voter. How will he retrieve the state for the APC if not by rigging. Very characterless individual. Nigeria is the only country where enlightened folks as yourself contribute to the rot of the society."

@mrrestructure said:

"the will of the people notwithstanding… Hope Uzodima will deliver Osun state.. that’s absolute disrespect to the electorate intelligence .. it’s sad. but they will be shocked.. God no dey sleep so is the people of Osun state."

Osun 2026: Man predicts LGAs Adeleke, Oyebamiji will win

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian identified as Isaac Timi predicted the outcome of the Osun State governorship election, allocating wins across all 30 local government areas between two main political camps: The Accord Party of the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke (IMOLE), and the major opposition bloc, All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Bola Oyebamiji (AMUBO).

According to the prediction, IMOLE is projected to carry 22 local government areas, while AMUBO is expected to win in the remaining eight.

Source: Legit.ng