Dr Shade Okoya was filmed pinching her son Wahab at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' thanksgiving party in Lagos on August 12, 2026

The clip showed Wahab sitting without greeting the hosts until his mother intervened, prompting him to stand and acknowledge the couple

Social media users flooded the comments with praise for Shade Okoya, drawing comparisons to classic African and Yoruba parenting values

A short clip from Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' thanksgiving party has gone viral, and it is not because of the celebrity turnout or Kwam 1's performance. It is because of one very relatable parenting moment that has resonated deeply with fans online.

Dr Shade Okoya, wife of billionaire industrialist Chief Rasaq Okoya, was caught on camera giving her youngest son, Wahab Okoya, a firm pinch at the Lagos celebration on August 12, 2026.

The reason? He was sitting down while his mother greeted Nollywood couple Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe, and had not bothered to rise and acknowledge them himself.

Shade Okoya interacts with her son during Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving in Lagos. Photo: shade.okoya/adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The footage shows Shade exchanging pleasantries with the hosts at the formal event while Wahab remained seated.

One discreet pinch later, he was on his feet and greeting the couple like a proper Omoluabi.

Lateef Adedimeji's star-studded triplets' celebration

The thanksgiving party for the couple's triplets drew some of the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment. Shade Okoya attended alongside her sons Raheem and Wahab.

The actress roster was impressive, with Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Omowunmi Dada, Bimbo Thomas, Ronke Oshodi, Bukky Wright, Foluke Daramola, Juliana Olayode, Eniola Badmus and Eniola Ajao all present.

Veteran actors Jide Kosoko, Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri and Mide Martins were also in attendance.

Comedian Woli Agba Ajewole, singer Waje, Veekee James and her husband, Stan Nze, alongside his wife Blessing Obasi, Kiekie, Enioluwa and many others rounded out the guest list.

Fuji icon Kwam 1 performed at the event and gifted the couple bundles of cash.

Watch the viral moment between Shade Okoya and her son in the video below:

Fans react to the moment between Shade Okoya and her son

It was the pinch, however, that stole the show online.

Social media users couldn't get enough of the moment, flooding comment sections with humour and warmth.

@Toke_Eji wrote:

"I just love African mothers and I'm happy he got the memo cos they ate greeting you and you're still sitting down."

@AwobajoS joked:

"Nothing you wan tell me, na the mother force am come that event"

@Onitsha_son added:

"Y'all, that boy was dragged kicking and screaming to come for that event. I swear, the mum hit him with the age long 'what will you be doing in the house only you'? Bro does not want to be there at all"

@Idaneko1 praised the display:

"Yoruba parent are the best parents you can ever have. Omoluabi"

@Vibesznnz predicted:

"African mothers are the best I know she's going to talk to wahab when they get home about the incident"

@Aakorede3 reflected:

"See as e MAMA say make e greet. Omoooo, as Yoruba children we get similar experiences. This meeting could be what would grant the young man a favor in the future."

@AbbeyKoker summed it up:

"Shade okoya one loving woman that read the room even when she's out with Alhaji she make sure everything is in order knowing full well of the cameras a loving woman I must say kudos"

Shade Okoya and her sons join celebrities at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving. Photo: shade.okoya

Source: Instagram

Security reportedly bounces Regina Chukwu, Victoria Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actresses Regina Chukwu and Victoria Adeboye were denied entry at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving despite wearing the official Aso Ebi.

The incident, which took place at Monarch Event Centre, was captured on video showing the actresses in conversation with security personnel at the entrance.

The reason for their denial remains unclear, as neither the organisers nor the security team have explained.

Source: Legit.ng