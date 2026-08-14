Grammy-winning superstar Wizkid will headline the grand opening concert of the 2026 Detty December Fest in Lagos

Festival organisers Livespot360 confirmed the 13-day event runs from December 18 to 30 across two stages

The opening night concert is scheduled for Friday, December 18, at 6 pm at the Detty December Village

Grammy-winning Nigerian music star Wizkid, whose full name is Ayodeji Balogun, is set to kick off what could be one of the biggest concert events of the year, headlining the opening night of the 2026 Detty December Fest in Lagos.

Festival organisers Livespot360 broke the news on Thursday via their official Instagram page, confirming that the Afrobeats icon will take centre stage to usher in the highly anticipated December season.

Wizkid will headline the grand opening concert of the 2026 Detty December Fest in Lagos. Photos: Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

Detty December Fest 2026 Details

This year's festival is lined up to run from December 18 to 30, spanning 13 days of music, culture and creativity across two stages.

The grand opening concert featuring Wizkid is fixed for Friday, December 18, at 6 pm, at the Detty December Village in Lagos.

In the announcement, the organisers described the opening night as a defining moment for the season.

"The countdown to December begins. Wizkid headlines the opening night of Detty December Fest 2026," they said.

Livespot360 went further to drum up excitement around the concert, framing it as an unmissable cultural moment.

"This is one night the whole internet would claim it attended. Don't just hear about it, be a part of it!" the organisers wrote.

Detty December has grown into a cultural institution in Nigeria, attracting music lovers from across the continent and the diaspora each year as Lagos transforms into a hub of concerts, parties and creative events throughout the final weeks of December.

Read the post about Wizkid's headline concert

Festival organisers Livespot360 confirmed the 13-day event runs from December 18 to 30 across two stages. Photo: Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid declares presidential ambition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid has sent social media into a fresh wave of debate after a new video showed him making a bold announcement about his political future.

In the clip, which surfaced online on January 8, 2025, the Essence hitmaker declared that he intends to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The video dropped just hours after he became the first African artist to hit 10 billion streams on Spotify, a milestone celebrated across the continent.

Source: Legit.ng