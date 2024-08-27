A tea seller in Jigawa state has reportedly killed a 20-year-old man over stolen bread, indomie and other items

The tea seller Abdulrashibu Ya’u, reportedly got tired of the boy's constant theft and beat him to death

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the Jigawa police spokesperson confirmed the unfortunate incident via a statement and shared further details, adding "Ya’u confessed to the crime"

Abdulrashibu Ya’u, a 40-year-old tea vendor in Dutse local government area of Jigawa state, has beaten 20-year-old Hassan Garba to death.

According to reports making the rounds on Tuesday, August 27, Ya’u descended on Garba whom he accused of stealing bread, milk, noodles, and petrol.

How the tea vendor beat the 20-year-old man to death

Upon receiving the report, the police delegated a team to the scene and arrested the suspect, while the victim was rushed to Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

As reported by Daily Trust, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the state police public relations officer, in a statement on Monday, August 26, said during questioning at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Dutse, Ya’u admitted to the crime.

According to the PPRO, Ya’u stated that Garba’s repeated thefts had infuriated him, and he had previously informed his parents, but no action was taken.

He said in a fit of rage, Ya’u tied Garba with a rope and beat him with a stick, leading to his death.

He said neighbors reported hearing Garba’s cries for help but were unable to intervene until police officers arrived, The Punch reported.

“Following a thorough investigation, Ya’u will be arraigned in court to face the full weight of the law,” the PPRO said.

