A 23-year-old man, Gbolahan Adebayo, has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death at Ijedodo, Alimosho LGA

The Lagos state police command said investigations revealed visible marks of violence on the deceased, and the suspect is currently in custody while an autopsy is underway

The state command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and shared the Force's next line of action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - The Lagos state police command has arrested a 23-year-old man identified as Gbolahan Adebayo.

He was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death at Ijedodo in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos state.

Lagos police arrest man for allegedly beating girlfriend to death. Image of police IG for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the incident occurred during the deceased’s visit to the suspect’s house on Friday, February 21.

Man screams for help after allegedly beating girlfriend to death

Confirming the incident, a resident identified as Akin disclosed on Monday, February 24, that the 23-year-old victim was heard screaming for help around midnight while being beaten by her boyfriend.

According to Akin, Adebayo reported hearing the victim's distress cries around midnight before the suspect raised an alarm in the morning after discovering she was unresponsive.

He said:

“After that, the screaming stopped. It was in the morning that the boyfriend started shouting for help and when the neighbours who were around at that time went to attend to him, they saw the girl lying motionless on the bed.”

Man reportedly kills girlfriend: Police arrest 23-year-old suspect

Lagos police PPRO Hundeyin gives account of how man allegedly beats girlfriend to death. Photo credit: @BenHundeyin

Source: Facebook

Reacting, the spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

The deceased was initially rushed to a hospital in Ijegun but was declared dead by medical personnel due to the severity of her injuries.

Hundeyin noted that visible marks of violence were found on the deceased’s body, adding that her corpse had been deposited in the morgue.

He said:

“She was immediately taken to a hospital in Ijegun where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the scene of the incident. The hospital was also visited, where the corpse was inspected and photographed. The corpse was evacuated and deposited at the IDH morgue, Yaba for autopsy. The suspect was promptly arrested and an investigation is in progress on the matter,” Hundeyin concluded.

Note: We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Read related articles on murder here:

Man allegedly kills brother over foodstuff in Anambra

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a man, aged 37, in Anambra state has reportedly sent his brother to an early grave over fight on foodstuffs.

Kosisochukwu Okafor allegedly killed his brother during a fight over a heated argument about using foodstuffs in the house.

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement and shared the Force's next action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng