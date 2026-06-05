Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Rivers State - A tricycle rider simply identified as IK has allegedly beaten his lover and the mother of two to death in Ogbogoro Community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

Ik reportedly fled and left her corpse with their children in a tricycle following a heated argument.

The tragic incident occurred along the CPM Street axis of Ogbogoro on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The resident said the older child said the suspect drove them out of the guest house after realising their mother could neither stand nor speak.

He added that IK abandoned them and their mother’s body inside the tricycle and fled.

As reported by The Punch, a resident identified as Senibo said the lifeless body of the woman and two toddlers inside the tricycle attracted neighbours and passers-by to the scene.

“It was around 7 a.m. when residents were alerted to a disturbing scene along the street. Two young female children, both under the age of six, and the lifeless body of an adult woman were found inside a stationary tricycle.

“So policemen from the Ozuoba Police Division were contacted immediately. The policemen arrived at the scene and started interviewing the older child. The child told them (the police) how her father used an object to beat their mother at a guest house where they had lodged on Monday night.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command,

The state police spokesperson, ASP Blessing Agabe, said an investigation is ongoing to ensure the suspect is apprehended and brought to justice.

Agabe disclosed that the police received a distress report from a passerby who noticed two children and the lifeless woman inside a blue tricycle parked by the roadside, prompting immediate action.

ASP Agabe also confirmed that the two children are currently in the care of the deceased’s sister.

“The suspect subsequently abandoned the children and the woman’s corpse inside the tricycle before fleeing. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the suspect and make him face the law.”

Man kills about-to-wed ex-lover in Enugu

Recall that tragedy struck in New Anglican Road in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state after a man killed his ex-girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu.

The suspect, identified as Ogbonna, killed his former girlfriend at his residence when she visited to inform him about her forthcoming marriage ceremony.

Eyewitnesses narrated how the visit turned into a tragic incident, leading to the death of Chisom, who was preparing for her wedding.

35-year-old Man mills girlfriend over infidelity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police operatives arrested Malime Ejor for killing his girlfriend, Moshie Igu, over alleged infidelity.

The incident occurred during a heated argument on a farm in Nwang Village, Ekajuk community of Ogoja local government area of Cross River State.

The state spokesperson, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, shared more details about the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng