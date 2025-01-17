Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Gombe state - No fewer than five teenagers have been arrested by the police for allegedly beating a man to death during a wedding ceremony in Jauro Ali village, Gombe state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened following an argument around 10 p.m on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The state Police public relations officer, Buhari Abdullahi, said the suspects were arrested after Dotti Manu, the victim’s father, from Wuro Wandara village reported the unfortunate incident.

Abdullahi identified the suspects as Jauro Babawuro (17), Yayaji Bello (16), Baffaji Adamu (16), Babangida Dotti (18), and Yaya Bapati (17), The Punch reports.

Narrating how the incident occurred, the police spokesperson said the suspects attacked the victim with sticks after an agreement between them escalated during the wedding ceremony.

“The victim’s father reported that on December 21, 2024, at about 2200 hrs, during a wedding ceremony, altercations ensued between his son and the suspects, resulting in the suspects using sticks to beat up the victim, who sustained internal injuries.”

According to Abdullahi, the victim was admitted to Kowa Clinic Tongo but later passed away while receiving treatment.

He disclosed that the victim’s body had been deposited at General Hospital Bajoga for an autopsy.

The police PRO added that the teenagers will be charged to court as soon as the police conclude their investigation.

“The case is currently under investigation, and the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

Abdullahi assured that the Police are working to ensure that justice is served and bring the perpetrators to justice.

