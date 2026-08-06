House of Representatives member Philip Agbese spoke on TVC News about Nigeria's security situation and the role of the Armed Forces

Agbese, a Labour Party lawmaker, said changing military commanders during active operations disrupts momentum and emboldens insurgents

The Benue lawmaker also called on Nigeria to review its membership of the International Criminal Court

A federal lawmaker has warned that repeatedly replacing Nigeria's service chiefs weakens military operations and creates openings for insurgents and other criminal groups to regroup and launch fresh attacks.

Hon. Philip Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, made the remarks on TVC News on Thursday, August 6, while speaking on the state of security in Nigeria and the performance of the Armed Forces.

Philip Agbese, a lawmaker, highlighted the risks of replacing service chiefs in active combat situations. Photo credit: Philip Agbese

Source: Twitter

A statement sighted by Legit.ng, Agbese argued that the military had recorded significant progress against insecurity and deserved consistent public backing rather than calls for leadership changes every time a security incident occurred.

Why Agbese opposes changing service chiefs

The lawmaker said newly appointed military commanders need time to settle into their roles and roll out fresh operational strategies, and that this transition period is precisely when terrorist groups tend to press their advantage.

"Each time there are security issues, some people begin to call for the removal of the service chiefs. Those things cause setbacks because when you remove them and bring in new ones, they try to introduce different approaches, and it takes time for them to settle down. Within that period, insurgents gain mileage and launch fresh attacks," he said.

Agbese, a member of the Labour Party, acknowledged that opposition parties have a responsibility to scrutinise government policy, but said national security must remain above partisan politics.

"As members of the opposition, we believe government can always do more in providing leadership and security. But when it comes to the Armed Forces, they belong to all Nigerians and deserve our collective support," he said.

He praised Nigerians who are actively pushing back against misinformation about military operations on social media, describing public cooperation as vital to the success of the country's security agencies.

He also said records show the Armed Forces rescued at least 1,000 persons from captivity so far this year, and urged citizens to verify information before sharing content that could undermine security efforts.

The lawmaker further called for stronger international partnerships in intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism to bolster Nigeria's campaign against banditry, kidnapping and insurgency.

Agbese calls for ICC withdrawal

On a separate but related front, Agbese urged the federal government to reconsider Nigeria's membership of the International Criminal Court, arguing that the body has not shown the same commitment to prosecuting terrorist groups as it has to scrutinising military conduct.

Rep. Philip Agbese emphasised that changing military commanders during active operations can empower insurgents. Photo credit: Philip Agbese

Source: Twitter

He said concerns that Nigerian soldiers could face international prosecution for actions taken while fighting terrorism were unfair, given that the country already has its own legal institutions capable of handling allegations of human rights abuses.

"Nigeria has a functional legal and judicial system capable of addressing cases involving human rights violations. Considering the scale of security threats confronting the country, government should critically review whether continued membership of the International Criminal Court remains in our national interest," Agbese said.

Citing countries such as the United States, Russia and China, he said Nigeria should empower its Armed Forces to act decisively against security threats without being constrained by international commitments that may limit effective military responses.

Oriire rescue: Rep Philip Agbese praises Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, described the rescue of all teachers and pupils abducted from schools in Oriire local government area of Oyo state as a defining moment in Nigeria's battle against insecurity, crediting President Bola Tinubu and the country's security agencies with restoring national pride on the global stage.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, July 12, the Labour Party lawmaker extended congratulations to President Tinubu, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, the service chiefs, the police, the Department of State Services, and all other agencies involved, citing their inter-agency coordination and professionalism as central to the outcome.

Source: Legit.ng