Two kidnappers have been sentenced to death by hanging in Ekiti State for abducting a youth corps member

Justice Ogunmoye praises DSS prosecutors for proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt

Public reactions highlight the severity of kidnapping and the need for ongoing prevention efforts

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti State - Two kidnappers, Ibrahim Abubakar and Abdullahi Abubakar, have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging.

The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, discharged the third defendant, Usman Abubakar, after the Court found insufficient evidence linking him to the crime.

As reported by NTA News, Justice Ogunmoye of the Ekiti State High Court gave the verdict on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The verdict was delivered over the abduction of Omoboade Adesina, a female National Youth Service Corps member in Ekiti state, on 22nd April, 2022.

According to Vanguard, the DSS officers subsequently arrested and prosecuted both convicts.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye commended the diligence of the Department of State Services (DSS) prosecutors for proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judgement comes on the heels of a death sentence handed down by a Sokoto High Court against three men convicted of terrorism and cross-border arms proliferation.

There was also the conviction of a kidnapper in Kogi State, earlier secured by the Service, among others.

Reactions as court sentences two kidnappers to death

Otunba Nla @Balloblog1

Best judgement. God bless the judge.

AJ umoh @aj_umoh

A strong reminder that kidnapping is a serious crime with severe consequences. Justice for victims must remain a priority, while efforts to prevent such crimes should continue across the country.

Mayowa-David @Mayordavid_9

I want the governor to quickly sign their warrant.

Court sentences 2 kidnappers to death

Recall that Sani Mohammed and Babannan Saleh were sentenced to death for kidnapping and related crimes in 2021.

The duo received life imprisonment for robbery and three years for criminal conspiracy.

The convicts were part of a syndicate behind multiple kidnappings and murders in Jigawa.

Read more similar stories:

Two terrorists sentenced to death by hanging

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Kwara court sentenced two men to death by hanging for armed robbery, kidnapping, and firearm offences.

Victim recounts kidnappers initially demanded N100 million ransom before eventually releasing him, confirming suspects’ criminal involvement.

Defendants may appeal within 90 days, with execution requiring gubernatorial approval if all legal remedies are exhausted.

Source: Legit.ng