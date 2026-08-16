Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term after his own governorship reelection

Adeleke's endorsement came despite reports that over 40 people died during the Osun governorship election

Nigerians on social media have questioned Adeleke's decision, with many accusing him of putting personal interest above the people

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 presidential election, making the announcement shortly after securing his own reelection as governor.

Speaking publicly on Sunday, August 16, 2026, Adeleke said he was grateful to the president for what he described as a free and fair election.

"I must deeply appreciate the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a free and fair election...I hereby reaffirm my earlier endorsement of him for a second term in the 2027 presidential election."

The announcement drew immediate attention online, partly because Adeleke had previously faced strong opposition from the APC during his political career. The endorsement marks a notable shift in his public posture towards the presidency.

Adeleke's endorsement of Tinubu sparks backlash

Many Nigerians took to X to express disappointment, with some pointing to the human cost of the election that returned Adeleke to office.

@tayoadebayo_m wrote: "Can you imagine, more than 40 people died for his reelection."

@i_am_agbeke was equally critical: "I do not understand why you're thanking your tormentor but that's your business. Na the people of Osun win this election with sweat and blood."

@tonynwab2 accused the governor of ignoring ordinary Nigerians: "Selfish!! They don't care about the masses. You are endorsing failure. You may not know how bad things are for Nigerians now because you have all you wanted and have been voted for second term. It is well. God will judge you all the leaders."

@Emmakinz7 questioned Adeleke's loyalty to those who backed him: "After 16 governors, the Senate President, and several senators APC stood against you and fought against you, you are now here thanking Tinubu and endorsing him. People stood for you when you needed support, yet you are now turning around to endorse the same side."

Not all reactions were negative. @MarkusIliy26 offered a defence of the decision: "The endorsement of Mr Adeleke is very clear and he did that for the interest of the state in terms of benefits that state get when it comes to allocation. And he's doing everything possible for the interest of Osun people. Please don't misunderstood Mr Adeleke about the decision."

@Heliosedge struck a more cynical tone: "They will remove him via Court and they will reference him to still give him thanks."

@zillions00 summed up a widely shared view: "Take it or leave it Nigerian politics is all about personal interest if I am lying quote me wrong. I come in peace."

Adeleke's endorsement of Tinubu adds to a growing list of state governors who have publicly backed the president ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng