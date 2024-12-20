Sani Mohammed and Babannan Saleh were sentenced to death for kidnapping and related crimes in 2021

The duo received life imprisonment for robbery and three years for criminal conspiracy

The convicts were part of a syndicate behind multiple kidnappings and murders in Jigawa

The Jigawa State High Court has sentenced two notorious kidnappers, Sani Mohammed and Babannan Saleh (alias Ustaz), to death by hanging.

The duo were found guilty on seven counts of abduction, criminal conspiracy, robbery, culpable homlcide, and house trespass.

Judge Mohammed Kaugama handed down the sentence, stating that the convicts had, in June 2021, alongside accomplices still at large, abducted Hamidan Abdu from Shangel village in Ringim Local Government Area.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom, which they collected before releasing the victim in the Gujungu–Hadejia area.

“Due to the severity of their crimes, the court has sentenced the convicts to death by hanging for abduction, as stipulated under Section 27 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law of Jigawa State,” said Wangara.

In addition to the death sentence, the convicts were also handed life imprisonment for robbery, as per the Penal Code, and three years for criminal conspiracy under the state’s Violence Against Persons law.

Saleh, a resident of Dumfidawa Fulani camp, was also convicted of culpable homiclde, relating to the death of Ahmed Nadabo during a ransom delivery.

The prosecution revealed that after abducting Abdullahi Jarma and negotiating a ransom, the kidnappers killed Nadabo while he was on his way to deliver the money, Premium Times reported.

“The killing of Mr Nadabo is a tragic reminder of the brutal nature of the syndicate,” said Abbas Wangara, the judiciary spokesperson.

The syndicate's reign of terror continued with the abduction of Kabiru Taura in Taura Local Government Area, where they demanded a ransom of N20 million.

Jigawa State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bello Fanini, clarified that the convicts were part of a larger criminal network responsible for numerous kidnappings across the state, Vanguard reported.

“This syndicate was behind nearly all kidnappings in Jigawa until their arrest in 2021,” Fanini said.

