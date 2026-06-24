Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Oluwole Oke, a member of the House of Representatives, has denied allegations linking him and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the assassination of an Accord Party member, Ajayi Aderogba, popularly known as Rogba.

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday, June 24, Aderogba was shot dead on Tuesday evening, June 23, in Esa Oke, Obokun local government area (LGA) of Osun state, during preparations for a political rally in support of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second-term bid.

Rep. Oluwole Oke denies allegations linking him and the APC to the killing of Accord Party member Ajayi Aderogba in Osun state.

Source: Original

The 2026 Osun state governorship election is scheduled for August 15, 2026, amid growing concerns over political violence, with several politically-motivated killings recorded in recent months.

Legit.ng recalls that Pelumi Olajengbesi, the Accord candidate for Oriade/Obokun federal constituency for the 2027 elections, had, in a statement posted on his Facebook account, accused the serving federal lawmaker of being behind the attack that led to Aderogba’s murder.

Osun Rep denies murder allegation

But reacting, Oke, also the director-general (DG) of the APC Osun state governorship campaign council, dismissed the allegations.

Oke, through a statement by his media aide, Tunde Omolebi-Sunday, described attempts to link him and the APC to the politically-motivated killing as false.

Osun elections: Oke slams Olajengbesi

He criticised Olajengbesi for making what he described as unverified allegations before the conclusion of investigations.

The statement partly read:

“Such conclusions, made without any credible investigation or report from security agencies, are not only premature but deeply irresponsible. As a legal practitioner, he ought to understand the primacy of evidence, due process, and responsible public communication."

Furthermore, Oke maintained that neither he nor the APC had any connection with the incident and called for an impartial investigation by security agencies.

Read more on Osun election 2026:

Elections: Teenager killed in Osun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that political hoodlums shot dead a 14-year-old boy, Ezekiel Olapade, near the entrance of the Irepodun LGA secretariat in Ilobu, Osun state.

The tragic incident occurred near a palm wine joint owned by the deceased’s mother.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said Olapade was not the intended target of the attack.

Source: Legit.ng