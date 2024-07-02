An Osun State High Court has sentenced one Issa Ibrahim, a herdsman and others to death for kidnapping and killing his father, Adamu Ibrahim

Issa Ibrahim accused his father of not giving his inheritance and collided with four others to kidnap him and demand his inheritance via ransom, either money or cow

Adamu Ibrahim got to know that it was his son who kidnapped him when the turban used to cover his face fell, and they killed and dismembered him

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ede on Tuesday, July 2, sentenced a middle-aged herdsman, Issa Ibrahim, alongside others, to death for kidnapping, killing, and dismembering the corpse of his father, Adamu Ibrahim, over inheritance.

The convicts, Lateef Bello, Abdulrahman Soliu, Bello Ibrahim, and Jolaanabi Saheed, were arraigned on October 28th, 2021, alongside the mother of Jolaanabi (Ajibola Saheed) on four counts of conspiracy, murder, and kidnapping.

Court sentenced herdsman to death in Osun Photo Credit: @NGCourtofAppeal

Source: Twitter

How Osun defence counsel prosecute herdsman

However, they pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences.

The defence counsel from the Osun State Ministry of Justice, Assistant Director Moses Faremi, during the trial called three witnesses: two sons of the deceased and a police officer.

He tendered evidence against them, including a stool, club, and others recovered from the house of Jolaanabi, where the deceased was kept at Owode-Ede after he was kidnapped on April 17th 2017.

Why Osun court sentenced herdsman

The presiding judge, Justice Kudirat Akano, delivering her judgment on Tuesday, said the prosecution counsel was able to establish that the convict committed the crime of conspiracy, murder, and kidnapping by the conventional statements and the evidence given by an eyewitness (one of the sons of the deceased).

She also noted that the evidence from one of the convicts, Issa Ibrahim, who is the son of the deceased, further proved that the crime was committed after he told other gang members of the failure of his father to give him his birthright. Hence, they should kidnap him for the ransom of either money or cow.

She discharged and acquitted Ajibola Saheed (mother of the gang leader) on the ground that no evidence linked her to any of the crimes, and the prosecution failed to prove it either.

Source: Legit.ng