APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru voted at Polling Unit 003, Alagba, Osogbo during the Osun governorship election

APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji polled 177 votes at the unit against Governor Ademola Adeleke's 60 votes

Basiru praised INEC, voters and security agencies after casting his ballot alongside his wife, Abibat

APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru has delivered his polling unit to the party's governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, as votes were counted during Saturday's Osun State governorship election.

At Polling Unit 003 in the Alagba area of Osogbo, where Basiru and his wife, Abibat, cast their ballots, Oyebamiji claimed 177 votes. Incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party trailed with 60 votes.

Senator Ajibola Basiru voted for Bola Oyebamiji during the Osun governorship election on Saturday, August 15. Photo credit: @DrSRJ

Source: Twitter

Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) received three votes, while candidates of the Action Alliance, Young Progressives Party, and Peoples Redemption Party each took one vote.

Basiru speaks after voting

Speaking after casting his ballot, the APC chieftain praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what he called the timely deployment of both personnel and election materials across the state.

He said the sizeable voter turnout reflected citizens' dedication to the democratic process.

Basiru also commended security forces for keeping polling centres calm and orderly throughout the exercise, describing the overall voting process as peaceful and without incident. He expressed strong confidence in his party's ability to win the governorship seat.

The Osun election pits Oyebamiji of the APC against Adeleke, who is seeking re-election on the Accord Party platform, in what has shaped up as a keenly contested race.

Obi speaks on how the winner should emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi issued a public appeal ahead of the Osun governorship election on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Obi urged INEC, security agencies, political parties, and traditional leaders to act with neutrality and protect the will of Osun voters. The call drew sharp reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing doubt that a free and fair election is possible under the current APC-led federal government.

Source: Legit.ng