Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Battujo’s mother and sister to prison over terrorism-related convictions

DSS investigations have linked the convicts to alleged support and communication tied to late bandit kingpin Battujo

The court imposed concurrent 20-year sentences after guilty pleas on selected charges in the terrorism case

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced the mother and sister of the late terrorist kingpin, Kachallah Ibrahim Battujo, to 20 years in prison each for terrorism-related offences.

After Battujo’s death, court delivers verdict on his mother, sister over alleged terror links. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The convicts, Safiya Salihu and Halima Abdullahi, were arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) during investigations into Battujo’s activities and alleged support network.

Justice Hauwa Joseph Yilwa delivered the judgment on Friday, June 19, after both women pleaded guilty to some of the charges brought against them by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Battujo was described by authorities as a terrorist and bandit kingpin. He was killed by Nigerian security forces on June 10, 2026, during an operation in a forest near Iluke in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi state.

What the court convicted them for

The court, as stated by TVC News, found the women guilty of offences linked to allegations that they supported Battujo’s activities and failed to report information about his operations.

One of the charges stated they “aided and abetted the activities of Battujo, a known bandit kingpin, and passed information through telephone conversations to him,” an offence punishable under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Safiya Salihu, Battujo’s mother, was also convicted over allegations that she concealed information about her son’s activities.

The court said she failed to disclose information that could have helped security agencies in their efforts to apprehend him.

Halima Abdullahi, Battujo’s sister, was convicted over allegations that she knew about firearms linked to her brother but did not report the information to security authorities.

Some charges were dropped

The women were not convicted on all the original allegations filed against them.

The court removed charges accusing them of receiving N490,300 from Battujo, money prosecutors alleged was connected to terrorism proceeds.

Mother and sister of slain terror kingpin Battujo face prison terms after a Federal High Court judgment in Abuja. Photo: OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

The allegation that they travelled for Hajj using funds linked to terrorism was also struck out.

The decision followed an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Oyedepo Rotimi, SAN.

Why the sentence is 20 years, not 40

Although reports initially stated that the court sentenced the women to 40 years in prison, the sentences will run concurrently.

Justice Yilwa sentenced each woman to 20 years on each count they admitted to, but ordered that the sentences run at the same time.

This means they will serve a total of 20 years in prison, not 40 years.

The judge also ordered that the convicts undergo rehabilitation after completing their prison terms.

Man jailed for aiding Boko Haram cash swap

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Awal Bello was sentenced to 10 years in prison for helping Boko Haram exchange N750,000 during Nigeria’s 2023 currency redesign exercise and for paying tax to the group.

The Federal High Court in Abuja also convicted other defendants linked to Boko Haram and ISWAP, with sentences ranging from five to twenty years for terrorism-related offences.

The court ordered rehabilitation and deradicalisation alongside prison terms.

Source: Legit.ng