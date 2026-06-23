Omoyele Sowore remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre after bail revocation

Kuje prison houses many high-profile Nigerians facing serious allegations

Presumption of innocence upheld for all defendants under Nigerian law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja remanded human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, following the revocation of his bail.

The 2027 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate is nit the first high-profile Nigerian to be remanded in the Kuje prison in Abuja.

Kuje Correctional Centre has housed former governors, ministers, top civil servants, security officials, and business executives facing allegations ranging from corruption and money laundering to fraud and cybercrime.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the list of high-profile Nigerians who have spent time at Kuje Correctional Centre, according to StatiSense, @StatiSense on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

High-profile Nigerians who have spent time at Kuje prison

1 Sowore Omoyele — Politian, human rights activist.

2 Yahaya Bello — Former Governor, Kogi State

3 Olu Agunloye — Former Minister of Power and Steel Development

4 Saleh Mamman — Former Minister of Power

5 Usman Yusuf — Former Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)

6 Ahmed Idris — Former Accountant-General of the Federation

7 Abba Kyari — Former Deputy Commissioner of Police

8 Joshua Dariye — Former Governor, Plateau State

9 Orji Uzor Kalu — Former Governor, Abia State

10 Linus Williams (BLord) — Cryptocurrency Entrepreneur

It is important to note that being remanded in Kuje does not imply guilt. Under Nigerian law, all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Peter Obi warns as Sowore Is Sent to Kuje Prison

Peter Obi has reacted to the court order sending Omoyele Sowore to Kuje Prison amid bail revocation proceedings.

Concerns were raised over an alleged trend of suppressing dissent and shrinking civic engagement space in Nigeria.

Obi also called for stronger protection of free speech and due process in ongoing legal proceedings.

Read more similar stories on Kuje Prison:

Blord ready to leave Kuje Prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Blord reportedly claimed he is using his time in Kuje Prison to finally get some much-needed sleep.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur shut down any hopes of an out-of-court settlement with VDM, stating he is ready to "go all the way".

Blord remains in remand following orders from the Federal High Court in Abuja over charges, including criminal conspiracy.

A legal practitioner who did not want his name published called for an out-of-court settlement between the parties.

Source: Legit.ng