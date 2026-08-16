Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Heartwarming Moment Adeleke Prostrated, Hugged His Elder Sister After Election Victory
Nigeria

Heartwarming Moment Adeleke Prostrated, Hugged His Elder Sister After Election Victory

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
2 min read
  • A viral TikTok video showed Governor Ademola Adeleke prostrating before a woman identified as his sister after his Osun victory
  • The gesture drew attention online as supporters celebrated Adeleke's return for another term as governor
  • Adeleke defeated APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes against 444,815, according to INEC results

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

A video circulating on TikTok has captured Governor Ademola Adeleke in an emotional family moment shortly after being declared winner of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

A viral TikTok video showed Ademola Adeleke prostrating before his sister
A viral video captures Ademola Adeleke prostrating before his sister after his Osun election victory. Photo: AdemolaAdeleke
Source: Twitter

In the clip, Adeleke is seen prostrating before a woman identified as his sister as family members celebrated his victory.

The gesture has attracted attention online, with many viewers focusing on the governor's display of respect for his elder family member after securing a second term in office.

Adeleke defeated his closest challenger, APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji, with 511,067 votes against 444,815, according to results announced by INEC.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Adeleke's Family Gestures Draw Attention

Read also

Tinubu called Adeleke to congratulate him after Osun election win, says Accord Party Chieftain

The viral moment also recalls Adeleke's emotional reaction after winning the 2022 Osun governorship election, when he was widely reported to have prostrated before his elder brother, Deji Adeleke, immediately after the result was announced, per The Nation.

Watch the video below here;

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Hot:
Debra bollman Petrol prices Bald cartoon characters Eid al fitr Utme