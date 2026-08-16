A viral TikTok video showed Governor Ademola Adeleke prostrating before a woman identified as his sister after his Osun victory

The gesture drew attention online as supporters celebrated Adeleke's return for another term as governor

Adeleke defeated APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes against 444,815, according to INEC results

A video circulating on TikTok has captured Governor Ademola Adeleke in an emotional family moment shortly after being declared winner of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

A viral video captures Ademola Adeleke prostrating before his sister after his Osun election victory. Photo: AdemolaAdeleke

Source: Twitter

In the clip, Adeleke is seen prostrating before a woman identified as his sister as family members celebrated his victory.

The gesture has attracted attention online, with many viewers focusing on the governor's display of respect for his elder family member after securing a second term in office.

Adeleke defeated his closest challenger, APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji, with 511,067 votes against 444,815, according to results announced by INEC.

Adeleke's Family Gestures Draw Attention

The viral moment also recalls Adeleke's emotional reaction after winning the 2022 Osun governorship election, when he was widely reported to have prostrated before his elder brother, Deji Adeleke, immediately after the result was announced, per The Nation.

Watch the video below here;

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng