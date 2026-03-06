Kwara court has sentenced two men to death by hanging for armed robbery, kidnapping, and firearm offences

Victim recounts kidnappers initially demanded N100 million ransom before eventually releasing him, confirming suspects’ criminal involvement

Defendants may appeal within 90 days, with execution requiring gubernatorial approval if all legal remedies are exhausted

The Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced two convicted bandits, Abubakar Sodiki and Abubakar Mohammed, to death by hanging after finding them guilty of armed robbery and related offences.

Kwara High Court sentences two convicted bandits to death by hanging after armed robbery and kidnapping case

Source: Original

Justice Ahmed Aliyu Gegele delivered the judgment on Thursday, ruling that the prosecution had established the charges against the defendants beyond reasonable doubt.

The convicts were arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

In addition to the death sentence for armed robbery, the court also sentenced the defendants to life imprisonment for kidnapping and 10 years imprisonment for illegal possession of firearms.

The victim, Alhaji Saheed Arowasi of Boniya community in Baruten Local Government Area, told the court that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N100 million before reducing the demand to N10 million prior to his eventual release.

While delivering judgment, Justice Gegele said the court carefully considered all the evidence presented during the trial, including statements made by the suspects and the victim at the police station.

Arguments made during the allocutus

According to the judge, the testimonies and exhibits before the court clearly established the involvement of the defendants in the crime.

Before sentencing, the court allowed the defendants to make their allocutus. The first defendant pleaded for leniency, while the second insisted that he was innocent.

Justice Gegele, however, noted that the court’s discretion could not override the punishment prescribed by law once the offences had been proven.

Court in Ilorin sentences suspects to death while also imposing life term for kidnapping offence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The prosecution counsel, Muslimah Suleiman, told the court that the charges had been sufficiently proven through witnesses and documentary evidence.

However, the defence counsel, Shu’aib Ibrahim, appealed to the court to temper justice with mercy while sentencing the defendants.

The case, which commenced on April 29, 2025, concluded after final written addresses were adopted on July 30, 2025, before the court delivered its judgment on Thursday.

Can the convicted persons appeal the judgment?

Speaking with Legit.ng after the proceedings, a court official who witnessed the trial said the convicted persons still have the right to challenge the judgment.

“The defendants have about 90 days to appeal the judgment if they choose to do so. Until the appeal process is exhausted, the sentence cannot be carried out,” the official said.

A legal practitioner who also monitored the proceedings told Legit.ng that execution of the sentence would depend on the state governor.

“In Nigeria, even after a death sentence is passed by the court, the execution cannot take place unless the state governor signs a death warrant,” the lawyer explained.

He added that if the convicts fail to appeal within the stipulated time or if the appeal fails, the governor of Kwara State may then consider signing the execution warrant in accordance with the law.

Borno Court sentences herdsman to death

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that an 18-year-old herdsman, Adamu Mohammed, was sentenced to death by hanging for killing 19-year-old Adamu Ali in Auno, Konduga LGA, Borno state.

The court found that Mohammed struck the victim on the head with a cutlass during a clash. His claim of self-defence was dismissed, as the judge noted the force used was excessive and unjustified.

Source: Legit.ng