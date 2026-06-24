Breaking: Full List as Court Sentences 13 Suspects for Offices Against Lagos Govt
- Thirteen suspects sentenced to three months for assaulting Lagos environmental officials
- Guilty plea leads to swift conviction in Bolade Magistrate Court
- Lagos State condemns violence towards public officers, vows legal action
Lagos state - A Magistrate Court sitting in Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos State, has convicted and sentenced 13 suspects to three months imprisonment for assaulting officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) and damaging a government vehicle.
The suspects were among 14 individuals arraigned before the court over the alleged offences. They all pleaded guilty to the charges and were subsequently convicted by the court.
Names of convicted suspects
The individuals sentenced include:
- Zaradeen Sheu
- Abdullahi Bello
- Saheed Oladele
- Dan Halima Umar
- Nofiu Ibrahim
- Abubakar Sari
- Alfred Magnus
- Sanni Adamu
- Umar Sabi
- Dayabu Danmar
- Seidu Adam
- Isa Muhammed
- Yakubu Umar
Abubakar Muktari was also arraigned alongside the suspects.
Court delivers judgement after guilty plea
The court handed down the three-month jail term after the suspects admitted to the offences brought against them.
The case was linked to an incident involving the assault of KAI personnel and the destruction of a Lagos State Government vehicle during an enforcement operation.
Lagos warns against attacks on public officers
The conviction reinforces the Lagos State Government’s position against violence towards officials carrying out their duties.
Authorities have repeatedly stated that attacks on government personnel and damage to public property will be met with legal action.
Lagos govt demolishes 6-storey building
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had pulled down a six-storey residential building in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, after officials found signs that the structure could collapse.
The building, located at No. 10 Olufemi Pedro Street, was demolished after an inspection by LASBCA, as disclosed via X by the state governor’s senior special assistant on new media, Jubril Gawat, on Tuesday, June 23.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944