Thirteen suspects sentenced to three months for assaulting Lagos environmental officials

Guilty plea leads to swift conviction in Bolade Magistrate Court

Lagos State condemns violence towards public officers, vows legal action

Lagos state - A Magistrate Court sitting in Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos State, has convicted and sentenced 13 suspects to three months imprisonment for assaulting officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) and damaging a government vehicle.

The suspects were among 14 individuals arraigned before the court over the alleged offences. They all pleaded guilty to the charges and were subsequently convicted by the court.

Full List as Court Sentences 13 Suspects for Offices Against Lagos Govt

Source: Twitter

Names of convicted suspects

The individuals sentenced include:

Zaradeen Sheu Abdullahi Bello Saheed Oladele Dan Halima Umar Nofiu Ibrahim Abubakar Sari Alfred Magnus Sanni Adamu Umar Sabi Dayabu Danmar Seidu Adam Isa Muhammed Yakubu Umar

Abubakar Muktari was also arraigned alongside the suspects.

Court delivers judgement after guilty plea

The court handed down the three-month jail term after the suspects admitted to the offences brought against them.

The case was linked to an incident involving the assault of KAI personnel and the destruction of a Lagos State Government vehicle during an enforcement operation.

Lagos warns against attacks on public officers

The conviction reinforces the Lagos State Government’s position against violence towards officials carrying out their duties.

Authorities have repeatedly stated that attacks on government personnel and damage to public property will be met with legal action.

Lagos govt demolishes 6-storey building

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had pulled down a six-storey residential building in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, after officials found signs that the structure could collapse.

The building, located at No. 10 Olufemi Pedro Street, was demolished after an inspection by LASBCA, as disclosed via X by the state governor’s senior special assistant on new media, Jubril Gawat, on Tuesday, June 23.

Source: Legit.ng