The Federal High Court in Abuja has handed down life sentences to four Boko Haram terrorists following their guilty pleas

Justice James Omotosho also convicted 14 other suspects, imposing prison terms ranging from 20 to 25 years

The verdict reflects the Federal Government’s determination to prosecute terrorism offences and reinforce national security

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has sentenced four Boko Haram terrorists to life imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to charges brought by the Federal Government.

The convicts are Ali Abiso, Bakura Kabiru, Ado (also known as Luka Garba), and Babagoni Masawai.

Federal High Court in Abuja delivers life imprisonment sentences to Boko Haram terrorists. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DSS witness and evidence presented

According to Channels TV, a witness from the Department of State Services (DSS) gave evidence during the trial. Confessional statements of the convicts and investigation reports were tendered through the DSS witness and admitted as evidence.

Details of sentences

Ali Abiso : Life imprisonment on counts two and four, plus 25 years each on counts one and three. The judge directed that sentences for counts one and three run concurrently. Count four relates to his participation in Boko Haram attacks in Bama, Gwoza, Konduga, Bita, Baza, and Aulari on or before July 8, 2022, contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

: Life imprisonment on counts two and four, plus 25 years each on counts one and three. The judge directed that sentences for counts one and three run concurrently. Count four relates to his participation in Boko Haram attacks in Bama, Gwoza, Konduga, Bita, Baza, and Aulari on or before July 8, 2022, contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. Bakura Kabiru : Life imprisonment in count two and 25 years in counts one and three.

: Life imprisonment in count two and 25 years in counts one and three. Ado (Luka Garba) : Life imprisonment in count two and 25 years in count one.

: Life imprisonment in count two and 25 years in count one. Babagoni Masawai: Life imprisonment in counts six and seven, 20 years in counts one and two, and 10 years in counts three, four, and five.

Other Boko Haram convicts

Justice Omotosho also convicted 14 other suspects, handing down prison terms ranging from 20 to 25 years. Among them, Ali Mustapha received 20 years in count one and 10 years in each of counts two to seven, totalling 80 years, though the judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently after a plea for mercy.

Other convicts include Danbawa Salisu, Modu Ali, Sanda Bello, Mustapha Fali, Modu Musa, Bidal Modu, Mohammed Abdullahi, Umar Garba, Usman Ahmadu, Hussaini Bukar, Baba Manye, Musa Mai Modu, and Ali Musa.

Federal government representation

The Federal Government was represented by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, supported by lawyers including Rotimi Oyedepo.

The verdict shows the Federal Government’s commitment to prosecuting terrorism-related offences and strengthening national security across the country.

FG released names of persons designated as terrorism financiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that in 2024, the Federal Government of Nigeria released a list of 21 individuals and six Bureau de Change (BDC) entities designated as terrorism financiers.

The publication, made available through the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC) website, followed years of pressure from security experts, civil society organisations, and citizens demanding transparency in the country’s fight against terrorism.

This flashback comes amid renewed global attention on Nigeria’s security challenges in 2025, with US President Donald Trump expressing concern over rising insecurity across the West African nation. The publication was widely seen as a breakthrough in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism strategy, responding to long-standing calls for accountability.

Source: Legit.ng