APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji polled 336 votes at Polling Unit 018 in Obokun Local Government Area on Saturday

The unit belongs to APC campaign director-general Oluwole Oke, a five-term House of Representatives member

Accord Party's Governor Ademola Adeleke managed only 45 votes at the same polling unit where Oke cast his ballot

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The All Progressives Congress recorded a decisive victory at the polling unit of its own campaign director-general, Oluwole Oke, during Saturday's Osun State governorship election.

Oke voted at Polling Unit 018, located in front of the College of Technology in Ward 7, Obokun Local Government Area.

APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji secured 336 votes; Accord Party's Ademola Adeleke, the incumbent governor, came a distant second with just 45 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) took two votes and the Action Democratic Party one, bringing the total valid votes cast at the unit to 384.

As reported by Premium Times, Oke, who serves as director-general of the Osun State 2026 Governorship Campaign Committee, cast his own ballot at the unit earlier in the day.

He represents Ijesa North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and is currently serving his fifth term, making him one of the most prominent figures driving the APC's push to unseat Governor Adeleke.

Osun election: Oke's role in APC campaign

In the weeks leading up to Saturday's vote, Oke was a vocal critic of the incumbent.

On August 4, he accused Governor Adeleke of making what he described as "reckless, inflammatory and seditious" remarks, specifically targeting Adeleke's public call for President Bola Tinubu to step in over reports of political violence and intimidation ahead of the election.

Oke also pushed back against Adeleke's claim that the federal government had been withholding allocations due to Osun State's 30 local government areas, rejecting the allegation outright.

As campaign DG, Oke led the party's effort on behalf of Oyebamiji against Governor Adeleke and 13 other contenders, including Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress.

Winner Announced in Aregbesola’s Polling unit

Recall that the APC's candidate beat rivals at the polling unit where former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola voted during Saturday's governorship election.

Aregbesola, now a leader of the ADC, is backing that party's candidate in the election, but the ADC came a distant third at his home unit.

The ADC also lost a second polling unit near Aregbesola's family compound, raising early questions about the party's strength in Ilesa East.

Winner emerges from Adeleke’s polling unit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Accord Party candidate and Osun Governor Adeleke secured 421 votes at his polling unit in Ede North LGA on Saturday.

Adeleke, APC's Bola Oyebamiji, and ADC's Najeem Salaam all declared confidence in victory as sorting and collation began.

ADC candidate Najeem Salaam raised concerns over the alleged exclusion of his party agents at several polling locations across Osun State.

Source: Legit.ng