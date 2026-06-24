Five cartel members, including Mexican expert Jose Villa Ochoa, were arrested in an Oyo State meth lab raid

NDLEA dismantles sophisticated clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Tapa Village's dense forest

Brig. Gen. Marwa praises operatives for thwarting drug barons' plans in Southwest Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oyo State - 56-year-old Mexican Methamphetamine expert, Jose Villa Ochoa and four others have been arrested after uncovering an industrial-scale clandestine meth laboratory within the forest of Tapa Village, Ibarapa North Local Government Area, Oyo State.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) dismantled the fortified industrial-scale clandestine methamphetamine laboratory operated by a Nigerian-Mexican cartel deep.industrial-scale

NDLEA arrests 5 suspects operating an industrial-scale clandestine meth laboratory in Oyo forest. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) said the discovery reveals a desperate attempt by drug barons to establish a synthetic drug manufacturing hub in the Southwest axis. industrial-scale

Marwa added that the cartels thought hiding in dense forests would shield them from the long arm of the law, but they were wrong.

He commended the gallantry, dedication, and clinical professionalism of the officers involved in the operation.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

“On Wednesday, 17th June 2026, tactical operatives of the NDLEA stormed a highly fortified, industrial-scale clandestine methamphetamine laboratory operating deep within the forest of Tapa Village, Ibarapa North Local Government Area, Oyo State.

“This was not a rudimentary setup; it was a sophisticated, highly organised transnational syndicate. During the raid, our operatives successfully arrested five key members of the cartel on-site. They include a 56-year-old Mexican Methamphetamine expert, Jose Villa Ochoa, brought in specifically to provide the technical expertise for large-scale synthesis and four Nigerian collaborators providing logistical support, cover, and local operations. They are: Maxwell Uche Nevoh, 30; Olatunji Yusuf, 37; Bankole Akeem Owolabi, 45; and ⁠Ganiu Monsiu, 43."

NDLEA dismantles industrial methamphetamine lab, arrests five cartel members in Oyo State

Source: Original

NDLEA uncovers biggest ever illegal meth factory

Recall that NDLEA uncovered and destroyed what it describes as Nigeria’s largest-ever illegal methamphetamine laboratory in Ogun state.

Authorities have arrested Nigerian suspects and foreign nationals allegedly linked to the major drug cartel operation.

The agency recovered large quantities of chemicals and assets while declaring a crackdown on international drug networks.

Read more stories on NDLEA operations:

Grandpas arrested for selling illicit drugs to teenagers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the NDLEA arrested 84-year-old Godfrey Orji and 75-year-old Godwin Obulunbiya Obiora for drug dealing.

The grandfathers are accused of selling illicit substances to teenage students in Umuahia, Abia state.

Four kilograms of opioids were seized; the arrested individuals are to face court proceedings.

Source: Legit.ng