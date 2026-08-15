Osun 2026: Winner Emerges from Deputy Governor's Polling Unit
- Accord Party recorded a strong result at PU01, ward 2, Enuwa, opposite the Ooni's palace in Ife-East, Osun state
- The polling unit is where Osun Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi cast his vote during the 2026 governorship election
- APC came a distant second at the deputy governor's unit as party members were seen celebrating the Accord result
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Accord Party has won at the polling unit belonging to Kola Adewusi, the deputy governor of Osun State, during the 2026 governorship election.
The result from PU01, Ward 2, Enuwa, located opposite the Ooni's palace in Ife-East, Osun State, showed Accord pulling far ahead of its rivals.
The party recorded 218 votes at the unit, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) came in second with 90 votes. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) managed just two votes, TheCable reports.
Accord Leads in Deputy Governor's Ward
Party members were seen jubilating at the polling unit following the declaration of the result. The outcome is seen as a symbolic development, given that the unit is where Adewusi himself voted.
Breaking: Winner emerges in Ede North polling unit as Adeleke, APC, ADC, others target Osun top seat
The result from Enuwa adds to the early picture emerging from across Osun State as votes are counted from polling units in the governorship contest. The Ife-East unit, situated in a politically significant location near the seat of the Ooni of Ife, drew attention due to its association with the incumbent deputy governor.
The APC, which controls the federal government, trailed Accord by 128 votes at the unit, a margin that party faithful at the scene found difficult to absorb. No spoilt ballots or rejected votes were immediately reported for the unit.
Counting and collation of results from other polling units and local government areas across Osun State were ongoing at the time this report was filed.
Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.
While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng