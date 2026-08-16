Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party secured 18,458 votes in Ejigbo Local Government Area in the 2026 Osun governorship election

Adeleke's closest rival, APC's Bola Oyebamiji, polled 16,195 votes, leaving a margin of 2,263 votes between the two candidates

Najeem Folasayo Salaam, the ADC candidate and ally of former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, hails from Ejigbo LGA

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Obokun, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has taken Ejigbo Local Government Area in the 2026 Osun state governorship election, polling 18,458 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who garnered 16,195 votes.

As reported by Premium Times on Sunday, August 16, Adeleke won Ejigbo with a margin of 2,263 votes. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam, finished third in the local government area with 5,053 votes. Ejigbo is Salaam’s home LGA.

Governor Ademola Adeleke wins Ejigbo LGA in the 2026 Osun election, defeating APC’s Bola Oyebamiji and ADC's Najeem Salam. Photo credit: Oriyomi Ibadan﻿, Comrade Abefe Hammed Ojetokun, Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

The election took place on Saturday, August 15, across all 30 local government areas in Osun state, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) uploading polling-unit results to its IReV portal as collation continued.

Results from the remaining local government areas across Osun state were still being gathered as of the time of this report, with INEC continuing to upload polling-unit data to the IReV portal as the collation process progressed.

The result for Ejigbo LGA in Osun state is highlighted below via X:

Osun election tests Tinubu’s influence

Legit.ng reports that with the Nigerian general elections due in early 2027, Osun is one of the last major electoral tests before the national vote.

The final result will not predict who wins the presidency, but it could offer an early indication of whether President Bola Tinubu’s political influence in the southwest still translates into votes.

Tinubu’s political career was built in neighbouring Lagos, but his family roots are in Osun. His cousin Adegboyega Oyetola governed the state from 2018 to 2022 before losing to Adeleke.

While a defeat would not mean that Tinubu has lost the southwest, it would challenge the assumption that political defections and elite alliances automatically translate into electoral support.

Read more on Osun election 2026

APC's Oyebamiji wins Obokun LGA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APC governorship candidate Oyebamiji has secured victory in Obokun LGA in the 2026 Osun state governorship election, defeating Governor Adeleke by a margin of 4,097 votes.

The final result was announced at the Obokun LGA collation centre at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The APC polled 16,120 votes, while the Accord Party secured 12,023 votes.

A total of 29,147 votes were cast across the local government area, comprising 28,687 valid votes and 460 rejected ballots. About 13 other political parties also participated in the Obokun LGA contest.

Source: Legit.ng