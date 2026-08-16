Cubana Chiefpriest took to Instagram to celebrate billionaire Adedeji Adeleke following Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke's return to office

The socialite shared a video featuring himself and Adedeji Adeleke, describing the businessman as having 'superpower'

Fans flooded the comments to react to Cubana Chiefpriest's glowing tribute to the Adeleke family patriarch

Cubana Chiefpriest has heaped praise on billionaire Adedeji Adeleke, the father of music superstar Davido, following the re-election of Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

The socialite, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, shared a video on Instagram that featured a clip of himself alongside Adedeji Adeleke at the end, using it as the backdrop for an effusive tribute to his in-laws, the Adeleke family.

Cubana Chiefpriest congratulates Davido's father Deji Adeleke after Osun victory. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/davido

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Cubana Chiefpriest, who backed Governor Ademola Adeleke, described Adedeji as a man of extraordinary, quiet power, writing:

"I No Tell Una, Their Power Is Too Much, He's Power Is Like Super Power, The Last Man Standing In This Video, He's Not Like Us, He Will Not Talk Rather He Will Act Accordingly, My In-laws Still The First Family Of Osun🙏 @aadeleke_01 Light🔦Will Forever Outshine Darkness."

Cubana Chiefpriest Celebrates His In-Laws

Cubana Chiefpriest, a known Tinubu supporter and vocal personality on social media, made clear that his admiration for Adedeji goes beyond family ties.

He positioned the elder Adeleke as a man whose influence operates in the background but with decisive effect, a sentiment that resonated strongly with followers who commented on the post.

Davido's billionaire dad, Adedeji Adeleke, had earlier drawn attention for his humble appearance at his polling unit during the Osun governorship election.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares observations about Davido's billionaire father Deji Adeleke. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The video Cubana Chiefpriest shared as he hails Deji Adeleke is below:

Fans React to the Tribute

The post drew a wave of reactions from Instagram followers who shared their thoughts on the Adeleke family's staying power:

@official_barry3535 wrote:

"Adedeji is the last man standing in that video his referring to, very on a low powerful man 💯"

@investor__beejay noted:

"Man has been sponsoring election since the 1990s."

@fabulous_j01 shared:

"My favorite video and song ❤️ Congratulations to the Adeleke family 💛 Congratulations to the people of Osun 💛"

@nely_j16 observed:

"That last man in the video eh, na chairman em be. No too much noise, but em workings dey sho steadily. I respect him"

@maryann.cindy wrote:

"Ahead Ahead. God bless Osun State. I hope u and ur likes let the will of the people prevail 🙌🙌🙌🙌"

@ishioma___issydes added:

"Shame catch Abuja governor your papa go house"

Chiefpriest shows off new US mansion

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest became a landlord in the United States.

He announced on social media that he purchased a home in Houston, Texas, for the benefit of his children.

In a video shared on his social media page, the flamboyant entertainer revealed that the decision was driven entirely by his family situation rather than any personal desire to relocate.

Source: Legit.ng