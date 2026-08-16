The US government has confirmed that foreigners applying for citizenship through Form N-400 can request a reduced fee or a full fee waiver

USCIS outlined that applicants seeking a fee waiver cannot submit their application online and must follow a specific process

The official USCIS guidance specifies the exact documents applicants must submit alongside the waiver request

The United States government has confirmed that there is one fee waiver pathway available to foreigners applying for citizenship through Form N-400, the official Application for Naturalisation.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), applicants who cannot afford the standard filing fee have the option to request either a reduced fee or a complete fee waiver when submitting their naturalisation application.

The US shares how foreigners can secure citizenship with no cost. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How US fee waiver process works

USCIS has made clear that this option comes with a key condition:

Anyone requesting a reduced fee or fee waiver is not permitted to file their Form N-400 online. Instead, they must submit a paper application by mail, accompanied by the appropriate waiver request form and any required supporting evidence.

This means the paperless route, which the United States government also offers for standard applications, is closed to those seeking financial relief on the filing fee. The paper filing requirement applies regardless of whether the applicant is asking for a partial reduction or a full waiver of the fee.

US citizenship: What foreigners need to know

For foreigners navigating the naturalisation process in the United States, the fee waiver option provides a meaningful route for those facing financial hardship.

The standard filing fee for Form N-400 ($710 [N965,074] to $760 [N1,033,037]) can be a significant barrier, and this provision acknowledges that not all eligible applicants are in a position to cover that cost upfront.

UK announces citizenship fee waiver for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK Home Office allows children under 18 who are eligible for British citizenship to apply for a fee waiver on their citizenship application.

Four financial circumstances qualify a child or their guardian for the waiver, all centred on the family's inability to meet basic living costs.

Source: Legit.ng