NDLEA operatives in Lagos have arrested a pastor and his wife after discovering 11 kilograms of skunk hidden in their vehicle

The arrest followed earlier seizures at the same checkpoint, linking the couple to wider drug trading operations

Nationwide raids also uncovered cocain-e, tramadol, and cannabi-s, underscoring the agency’s intensified crackdown on illicit drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested Pastor Afolabi Hodonu, 45, and his wife, Mrs Success Hodonu, 35, after discovering 11 kilograms of skunk hidden in their vehicle.

The couple, linked to the Celestial Church of Christ, Agonvi Sea Beach, Sakpo area of Seme border, Badagry, were apprehended on Thursday, April 2, at the Gbaji checkpoint in Lagos.

NDLEA arrests pastor and wife as 11kg of skunk is discovered in their SUV. Photo credit: NDLEA/x

Source: Twitter

According to NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi, a search of their Honda Pilot SUV revealed the illicit substance concealed within modified compartments.

He stated:

“The pastor in charge of the Celestial Church of Christ, Agonvi Sea Beach, Sakpo area of Seme border, Badagry in Lagos state, Pastor Afolabi Hodonu, 45, and his wife, Mrs. Success Hodonu, 35, were on Thursday 2nd April arrested by NDLEA operatives at Gbaji checkpoint. A search of their Honda Pilot SUV led to the recovery of blocks of skunk weighing 11kg concealed in hidden parts of their vehicle.”

Arrest linked to earlier seizure

According to PUNCH, Babafemi explained that the arrest followed an earlier interception at the same checkpoint on Monday, March 30. On that day, NDLEA operatives detained a fake security agent, Sunday Samuel, 35, who was transporting 24.5 kilograms of skunk from Seme border to Lagos. Investigations into that seizure reportedly led to the arrest of the cleric and his wife.

Cocain-e intercepted at Lagos Airport

In a related operation, NDLEA officers at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, intercepted 3.10 kilograms of cocain-e concealed in tins of palm kernel extract bound for the United Kingdom.

Two suspects, Idris Olayiwola Amoo and Akinlami Akinsoji Adedoyin, were arrested. Subsequent intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of the alleged sender, Ezemuwo Joel, and syndicate kingpin King Arinze, 52, in Isolo, Lagos. Items recovered included 886 tins prepared for drug concealment and packaging tools.

Female terrorist drug supplier arrested in Borno

Babafemi also reported that NDLEA operatives arrested a suspected female terrorist drug supplier in Borno State. On Wednesday, April 1, officers intercepted 28-year-old Aisha Adamu along Gamboru Ngala road with 4.3 kilograms of Colorado, a potent synthetic strain of cannabi-s. She was allegedly supplying bandit groups operating between the North East and Chad.

Nationwide drug seizures

Other operations across Nigeria included:

Seizure of 48,000 tramadol pills in Adamawa.

Recovery of 1,378 kilograms of skunk from a warehouse in Edo State.

Arrest of a suspected dealer in Ibadan who allegedly used her 11-year-old daughter to distribute drugs.

NDLEA chairman commends officers

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), praised the officers involved. He said:

“These successful operations are a testament to the agency’s evolving intelligence capabilities and our unwavering commitment to choking the supply lines of drug cartels. Whether they hide behind legitimate businesses, religious titles, or complex concealment methods, we will find them.”

NDLEA seizes tramadol pills and cannabi-s in nationwide drug traff-icking crackdown. Photo credit: BubaMarwa/x

Source: Twitter

Woman arrested for selling illicit drugs collapses

Legit.ng earlier reported that 52-year-old Titilayo Akindele collapsed and died in a courtroom at the federal high court in Benin City, Edo State. The deceased was arrested over alleged involvement in the illicit drugs trade by the Edo command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

NDLEA operatives brought the woman to the court for arraignment. Akindele was said to have collapsed and died in the court before her case was called for arraignment on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng