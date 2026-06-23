Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state police command on Tuesday, June 23, dismissed a video making the rounds on social media.

The video alleged that abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire local government area (LGA) of Oyo state had been moved to Kaduna via helicopter.

Police dismiss viral helicopter claim, confirm ongoing rescue operations for abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Oyo police quash helicopter claim

Olayinka Ayanlade, the police spokesperson in Oyo, described the video as "entirely false, unverified, misleading, and devoid of any factual basis."

The police statement read:

"Members of the public are hereby informed that intensive rescue operations remain ongoing.

"The Oyo State Police Command, in close collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, has significantly intensified efforts aimed at ensuring the safe rescue of all abducted victims, their prompt reunification with their families, and the apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for the unfortunate incident."

Furthermore, the Oyo police command stated that it is “deeply concerned about the deliberate spread of misinformation and disinformation by certain individuals seeking to undermine public confidence in the ongoing rescue efforts."

The police statement can be read in full below in the X (formerly Twitter) post:

Concerns persist over Oyo abduction

It would be recalled that on May 15, suspected bandits attacked three schools in the Oriire LGA in Oyo, abducting about 39 students and seven teachers.

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo, blamed the attack on terrorists, saying the pressure on the terror groups in the north is pushing them southward.

Michael Onoja, the defence headquarters (DHQ) spokesperson, disclosed in a statement that JAS, the formal name for the group widely known as Boko Haram, carried out the mass abduction.

The crisis escalated days later when Michael Oyedokun, one of the abducted teachers, was killed by the abductors.

In videos, Rachael Alamu, the principal of Community High School, Esiele, who is among the abductees, said the kidnappers had threatened to kill another victim, urging authorities to urgently negotiate their release.

Governor Seyi Makinde says he is willing to sacrifice himself for the release of abducted hostages but rules out yielding to abductors' demands. Photo credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

In mid-June, amid protests, Governor Makinde said he was willing to sacrifice himself if that would secure the release of the hostages.

Makinde stressed that the government will not negotiate with the abductors, warning that doing so would amount to surrendering the state’s authority to criminal groups.

The abducted Oyo students and teachers are still within Old Oyo National Park, according to authorities.

Read more Oyo state news:

Oyo: Makinde told to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) criticised Governor Makinde over his remarks on the security situation in the state, calling for his resignation.

The Oyo APC described Makinde's comments at a political event as a misrepresentation of the constitutional role of state governors in addressing insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement by Olawale Sadare, its spokesperson, the party faulted Makinde’s claim that he is constrained in tackling insecurity because security agencies are under the control of the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng