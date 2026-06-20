Nigerian-American Adegoke Oluwatobi Adams arrested for $320,000 vehicle import fraud

EFCC investigated Adams for alleged fraud syndicate targeting Nigerians

Two victims paid significant sums for a luxury vehicle that was never delivered

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A Nigerian-American, Adegoke Oluwatobi Adams, has been arrested for an alleged cross-border vehicle import fraud involving more than $320,000 (approximately ₦434.88 million).

Adams is being investigated for alleged criminal breach of trust and obtaining money by false pretence.

EFCC arrests Nigerian-Americanfor $320,000 car fraud scheme. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Original

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said preliminary investigations revealed that Adams allegedly belongs to a syndicate based in the United States.

The EFCC said the syndicate specialises in defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians under the guise of purchasing and importing vehicles from the United States for them.

This was contained in a statement issued via the EFCC X handle @officialEFCC on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The anti-graft agency said Adams allegedly advertised and circulated photographs of a 2024 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG to prospective buyers in Nigeria while in the United States.

The suspect promised to purchase and ship the luxury vehicle to them.

“Findings revealed that two victims allegedly paid a total sum of $320,000 (over ₦434.88 million) for the vehicle. One of the victims, Ikechukwu Osita Ifeabunike, reportedly paid $145,000 through an intermediary, while another victim, Godson Azubuike Amans, allegedly paid $175,000 for the same vehicle.

“Further investigation also uncovered a prior criminal record involving Adams in the United States, allegedly related to the illegal acquisition of vehicles. In the long run, the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC upon his return to Nigeria.”

The suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

Nigerians react as EFCC arrests Nigerian-American

@Newsyupdatesll

Syndicates operating across borders is a reminder that scams scale faster than regulation.

@atiyuski

Everyday for thief,one day for the owner.

@Umunzu

Since when did you start covering the face of alleged criminals...Since when.

@7leky

Some humans are just destined for destruction,aw can you be in a land filled with lots of opportunities to make money,still yet you still defraud people from ur home country....this one village people finish case upon him matter since.

@Samlight102020

Ona cover him face so that he go fit defraud another person tomorrow?

@9jawithtobi

Aswear, Adams fit sell ice to Eskimo. US record dey yet him still waka enter Naija come thief $320k. We no dey screen? EFCC try sha.

Luxury Car Fraud: Adegoke Adams faces EFCC investigation after $320,000 scheme. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

EFCC grills prophet for alleged N70.3m fraud

Recall that the EFCC is investigating Prophet Sunday Koboko over alleged N70 million fraud involving church members.

Victims claimed that payments for spiritual interventions yielded no results despite promises from the prophet.

Prophet's alleged tactics included miracle products and false lottery winnings to exploit congregants financially.

Nigeria Releases List of Wanted Foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Africa's most populous country, Nigeria, issued wanted lists for foreign nationals allegedly involved in financial crimes.

As of the time of this publication on Monday, June 8, 2026, at least three individuals are still wanted by the EFCC and the ICPC over fraud and related offences.

Notable cases include Peiyuan Niu and Khalidur Talukder, wanted for obtaining money by false pretence.

Source: Legit.ng