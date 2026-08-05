FG Opens NAQS Recruitment: Step-by-Step Guide on How to Apply Before August 10
- The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service opened applications for recruitment into its Superintendent, Inspectorate and Assistant cadres, with the exercise scheduled to close on August 10
- The agency outlined a step-by-step application process and warned that only applications submitted through its official recruitment portal would be considered
- Officials stated that the recruitment exercise was completely free and urged applicants to ignore anyone demanding payment in exchange for employment
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The Federal Government has opened applications for the 2026 recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), with qualified Nigerians invited to apply for vacancies across the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Assistant cadres.
The recruitment exercise, which began on July 28, will close on August 10, 2026, according to information shared by the Federal Character Commission on its official X account.
The commission said the recruitment is completely free and warned applicants to submit their applications only through the official NAQS recruitment portal.
Successful applicants will be shortlisted on August 13, while the computer-based test (CBT) and interviews are scheduled for August 15, The Nation reports.
How to apply for NAQS recruitment
Applicants are expected to complete their applications by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the recruitment portal
Go to the official Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service recruitment portal.
Step 2: Create an account or log in
Register a new account if you are a first-time user or log in using your existing details.
Step 3: Choose your preferred position
Select the cadre and position you wish to apply for based on your qualifications.
Step 4: Complete the application form
Fill in your personal information, educational qualifications and other required details accurately.
Step 5: Upload your documents
Upload all required credentials and supporting documents before proceeding.
Step 6: Review and submit
Carefully check your application for errors before submitting it online.
The agency warned that applications received after the deadline or those that do not follow the prescribed procedure will be disqualified.
Available positions
The vacancies are spread across three cadres.
Superintendent Cadre
- Chief Superintendent of Quarantine Care (Veterinary Doctors)
- Deputy Superintendent of Quarantine
- Assistant Superintendent of Quarantine II
Inspectorate Cadre
- Inspector of Quarantine I
- Inspector of Quarantine II
- Inspector of Quarantine III
Assistant Cadre
- Quarantine Assistant I
- Quarantine Assistant II
- Quarantine Assistant III
Educational requirements
Applicants for the Chief Superintendent of Quarantine Care position must possess a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree and an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.
Those applying for Deputy Superintendent of Quarantine must hold a degree in Law or a relevant master's degree, alongside an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.
Candidates seeking the Assistant Superintendent of Quarantine II position must possess a minimum of a first degree from a recognised institution and an NYSC discharge certificate.
Applicants for the Inspectorate Cadre must have an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).
For the Assistant Cadre, applicants must possess an SSCE, NECO or GCE Ordinary Level certificate with at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.
General requirements
Applicants must:
- Be Nigerian by birth.
- Possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN).
- Be medically fit and present a certificate of fitness from a government hospital.
- Pass a drug test.
- Have no criminal conviction.
- Not belong to any secret cult or society.
- Be free from financial embarrassment.
- Be computer literate.
Physical requirements
Male applicants must be at least 1.65 metres tall with a minimum chest measurement of 0.87 metres.
Female applicants must be at least 1.55 metres tall.
Who should not apply
The agency advised that individuals with severe speech or hearing impairments, total blindness, obesity, limb deformities and other specified medical conditions should not apply.
Pregnant women were also advised not to participate because of the physical demands of the recruitment process.
Recruitment timetable
- Applications opened: July 28, 2026
- Application deadline: August 10, 2026
- Shortlisting of candidates: August 13, 2026
- CBT and interviews: August 15, 2026
The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service urged applicants to rely only on its official recruitment portal for information and warned Nigerians to ignore anyone demanding payment, stressing that the recruitment exercise is entirely free.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng