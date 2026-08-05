The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service opened applications for recruitment into its Superintendent, Inspectorate and Assistant cadres, with the exercise scheduled to close on August 10

The agency outlined a step-by-step application process and warned that only applications submitted through its official recruitment portal would be considered

Officials stated that the recruitment exercise was completely free and urged applicants to ignore anyone demanding payment in exchange for employment

The Federal Government has opened applications for the 2026 recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), with qualified Nigerians invited to apply for vacancies across the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Assistant cadres.

The recruitment exercise, which began on July 28, will close on August 10, 2026, according to information shared by the Federal Character Commission on its official X account.

Officials of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service during an official engagement. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The commission said the recruitment is completely free and warned applicants to submit their applications only through the official NAQS recruitment portal.

Successful applicants will be shortlisted on August 13, while the computer-based test (CBT) and interviews are scheduled for August 15, The Nation reports.

How to apply for NAQS recruitment

Applicants are expected to complete their applications by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the recruitment portal

Go to the official Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service recruitment portal.

Step 2: Create an account or log in

Register a new account if you are a first-time user or log in using your existing details.

Step 3: Choose your preferred position

Select the cadre and position you wish to apply for based on your qualifications.

Step 4: Complete the application form

Fill in your personal information, educational qualifications and other required details accurately.

Step 5: Upload your documents

Upload all required credentials and supporting documents before proceeding.

Step 6: Review and submit

Carefully check your application for errors before submitting it online.

The agency warned that applications received after the deadline or those that do not follow the prescribed procedure will be disqualified.

Available positions

The vacancies are spread across three cadres.

Superintendent Cadre

Chief Superintendent of Quarantine Care (Veterinary Doctors)

Deputy Superintendent of Quarantine

Assistant Superintendent of Quarantine II

Inspectorate Cadre

Inspector of Quarantine I

Inspector of Quarantine II

Inspector of Quarantine III

Assistant Cadre

Quarantine Assistant I

Quarantine Assistant II

Quarantine Assistant III

Educational requirements

Applicants for the Chief Superintendent of Quarantine Care position must possess a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree and an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

Those applying for Deputy Superintendent of Quarantine must hold a degree in Law or a relevant master's degree, alongside an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

Candidates seeking the Assistant Superintendent of Quarantine II position must possess a minimum of a first degree from a recognised institution and an NYSC discharge certificate.

Applicants for the Inspectorate Cadre must have an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

For the Assistant Cadre, applicants must possess an SSCE, NECO or GCE Ordinary Level certificate with at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.

General requirements

Applicants must:

Be Nigerian by birth.

Possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN).

Be medically fit and present a certificate of fitness from a government hospital.

Pass a drug test.

Have no criminal conviction.

Not belong to any secret cult or society.

Be free from financial embarrassment.

Be computer literate.

Physical requirements

Male applicants must be at least 1.65 metres tall with a minimum chest measurement of 0.87 metres.

Female applicants must be at least 1.55 metres tall.

Who should not apply

The agency advised that individuals with severe speech or hearing impairments, total blindness, obesity, limb deformities and other specified medical conditions should not apply.

Pregnant women were also advised not to participate because of the physical demands of the recruitment process.

Recruitment timetable

Applications opened: July 28, 2026

July 28, 2026 Application deadline: August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 Shortlisting of candidates: August 13, 2026

August 13, 2026 CBT and interviews: August 15, 2026

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service urged applicants to rely only on its official recruitment portal for information and warned Nigerians to ignore anyone demanding payment, stressing that the recruitment exercise is entirely free.

Source: Legit.ng