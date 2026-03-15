74-year-old Ikwuakalom Nwakoro Emeka arrested at Abuja airport with 11 kilograms of illicit drugs

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) also arrested Maryam Olalowo for drug dealing linked to her husband, Ibrahim Olalowo Olatunji

Ibrahim Olalowo previously served two and a half years for similar drug offences in 2015

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A 74-year-old grandpa, Ikwuakalom Nwakoro Emeka, has been arrested with a large consignment of illicit drugs concealed in foil papers and balloons in his luggage at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Ikwuakalom while attempting to board a British Airways flight BA082 to Heathrow, London, on Saturday, 14th March 2026.

NDLEA arrests UK-bound grandpa with illicit drugs at Abuja airport. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The elderly man claimed he was travelling to London, United Kingdom, for a vacation.

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said NDLEA officers arrested the suspect at the departure hall of the Abuja airport.

Babafemi made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, March 15, 2026, via the NDLEA X handle @ndlea_nigeria.

He explained that blocks of illicit drugs weighing 11 kilograms were discovered while searching the suspect’s luggage.

The NDLEA spokesperson added that the illicit drugs were concealed inside food items, including ground dry pepper, carefully wrapped in foil papers and balloons.

Another suspect, Mrs. Maryam Olalowo, was arrested while attempting to sell illicit drugs at Ikad Hotel and Suites, on Etim Inyang Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Babafemi said the suspect confessed that the illicit drugs belonged to her husband, Ibrahim Olalowo Olatunji.

According to Babafemi, the woman was found with her three children, including an infant, at the time of the arrest.

He said the husband was later taken into custody on the same day, while his wife was immediately set free.

He said the woman was arrested in the early hours of Monday, March 9, 2026, while NDLEA operatives acted on credible intelligence.

NDLEA disclosed that further investigation revealed that Ibrahim had previously been arrested, convicted, and sentenced to two and a half years' imprisonment for a similar offence in 2015.

NDLEA arrests former Lagos councilor with illicit drugs

Recall that a former councillor, Sheleru Olalekan, was arrested for alleged drug dealing in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State

NDLEA operatives seized 40 kilograms of skunk from Sheleru's residence during an NDLEA operation.

A 32-year-old businessman, Emeka Hyginus Okwor, was also caught with 1,000 concealed pills of tapentadol in Abuja.,,

Read more similar stories in NDLEA arrest:

NDLEA arrests wanted drug kingpin after 12 years

Legit.ng also reported that NDLEA operatives arrested notorious drug kingpin Lekan Jimoh, known as 'Kanmo-kanmo,' in Ogun State.

Jimoh was linked to the murder of three NDLEA officers during a violent mob attack in 2014.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect was caught with 69 kilograms of skunk.

Source: Legit.ng