The UAE government has confirmed that foreign residents can sponsor their children for residency permits up to a specific age under federal law

According to the government, both male and female foreign residents in the UAE are covered under the family residency sponsorship rule

Children with special needs are also eligible for residency sponsorship regardless of their age, according to the UAE regulation

The United Arab Emirates government has confirmed that foreign nationals living in the country can sponsor their children for residency permits up to the age of 25, as well as unmarried daughters of any age, under a federal regulation currently in force.

The rule is set out in Article 54 of the Executive Regulations of Federal Law by Decree No. (29) of 2021, which covers the entry and residence of foreigners in the UAE. The regulations were issued through Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022.

UAE allows foreigners to sponsor children for residency up to the age of 25. Photo Credit: Francois Nel

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UAE: Children foreigners can sponsor for residency until 25

Under the provision, any foreigner residing in the UAE, whether male or female, is entitled to bring in immediate family members, including a spouse, sons and daughters who have not yet turned 25, and unmarried daughters irrespective of age.

The regulation also makes a specific provision for children with special needs, allowing them to be sponsored for residency regardless of how old they are.

This exception is subject to guidelines set by the Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICA).

UAE: What this means for foreign residents

The rule applies broadly to the UAE's large expatriate population, which makes up the majority of residents in the country. Foreign nationals holding valid residency in the UAE can use this provision to keep their families together without requiring each family member to independently secure a work or student visa before the age threshold is reached.

The inclusion of unmarried daughters without an age cap, and of children with special needs without any age restriction, reflects targeted flexibility in the country's residency framework for dependants who may not be financially independent.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had announced two reasons that foreigners could face deportation despite having valid residence permits.

Residents exempted from UAE 180-day abroad rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had listed 11 categories of residents who can stay abroad for more than 180 days without losing their residency,

The exemptions apply automatically for most categories as long as the residence permit is valid.

However, category four — covering foreign patients and their companions — carries an additional condition.

Source: Legit.ng