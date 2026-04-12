93-year-old man Pa Friday Ahukanna Chigbu and 69-year-old doctor, Chudi Daniel Ofomata, have been arrested in a drug cartel crackdown

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the 93-year-old suspect linked his drug business to over 60 years of use illit drugs

Babafemi said a c0caine smuggler's arrest at the Kano airport led to the capture of the medical doctor in Ogun state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 93-year-old great-grandpa and a 69-year-old medical doctor.

The suspects were arrested NDLEA crackdown on drug cartels and their collaborators.

NDLEA arrests 93-year-old doctor in nationwide drug crackdown. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The NDLEA officers arrested Pa Friday Ahukanna Chigbu on Tuesday, 7th April 2026, at his home in Umuagbaigba, Amavo Nkwogu village, Osisioma local government area of Abia state.

A search of his residence led to the recovery of 7.7 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cann@bis.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the nonagenarian claimed he went into the illicit drug business over a year ago.

Babafemi said the suspect also claimed he had been smoking skunk since 1959 before turning it into a business.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday, April 12, 2026, via the NDLEA X handle @ndlea_nigeria.

He further stated that a 41-year-old Ivorian, Gohouri Michael, was arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, with 82 wraps of c0caine weighing 1.49kg.

Babafemi said Gohouri (also known as Anunwa Onyinye Michael) was arrested on Monday, 16th February 2026, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET940 to Milan, Malpensa via Addis Ababa.

The NDLEA spokesperson added that Gohoouri’s arrest subsequently led to 69-year-old medical doctor, Dr. Chudi Daniel Ofomata’s arrest in a follow-up operation in Ogun state.

According to the statement, Gohouri had arrived in Lagos from Milan, Italy, on 17th January, 2026, and was shuttling from Lagos to Enugu for three weeks.

Babafemi said the suspect later travelled to Kano, where he ingested the c0caine consignment in his hotel room. He’s expected to be paid 5,000 Euros when he delivers the drugs in Milan.

“Further investigation by NDLEA revealed that Gohouri had a shadowy figure behind the scenes, giving him instructions on how to move the c0caine consignment through the airport. The hidden figure behind Gohouri was eventually discovered to be Dr. Chudi Daniel Ofomata, who was later tracked and traced to his residence at Teachers’ Land estate, Magboro, Obafemi Owode LGA, Ogun state, where he was arrested on 27th March 2026 and flown to Kano on Tuesday, 7th April."

NDLEA arrests pastor, wife with drugs

NDLEA operatives in Lagos arrested a pastor and his wife after discovering 11 kilograms of skunk hidden in their vehicle.

The arrest followed earlier seizures at the same checkpoint, linking the couple to wider drug trading operations.

The nationwide raids also uncovered cocain-e, tramadol, and cannabi-s, underscoring the agency’s intensified crackdown on illicit drugs.

74-year-old grandpa arrested with illicit drugs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that 74-year-old Ikwuakalom Nwakoro Emeka was arrested at Abuja airport with 11 kilograms of illicit drugs en route to London in the United Kingdom.

The NDLEA operatives also arrested Maryam Olalowo for drug dealing linked to her husband, Ibrahim Olalowo Olatunji.

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said Ibrahim Olalowo previously served two and a half years for similar drug offences in 2015.

Source: Legit.ng