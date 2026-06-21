NDLEA arrests 84-year-old Godfrey Orji and 75-year-old Godwin Obulunbiya Obiora for drug dealing

Grandfathers accused of selling illicit substances to teenage students in Umuahia, Abia state

Four kilograms of opioids seized; arrested individuals to face court proceedings

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Umuahia, Abia State - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 84-year-old grandpa, Godfrey Orji and 75-year-old Godwin Obulunbiya Obiora for dealing in illicit substances.

The two grand fathers were arrested for selling illicit drugd to teenage secondary school students in Umuahia, Abia state capital.

Two grandfathers land in NDLEA custody for selling illicing drugs to teenagers. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The NDLEA officers arrested Pa Obiora for selling illicit substances to young students and others in his patent medicine store.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said 4.64 kilograms of opioids including tramadol and diazepam were recovered from him during a search of his premises located at 4 Club road, Umuahia.

Babafemi said security guards arrested Pa Orji at Saint Silas Secondary School, Old Umuahia, for supplying illicit drugs to two teenage students (names withheld) in the school.

He said the guards handed them over to the police who in turn transferred them to NDLEA on Thursday 18th June.

He made this known in a statement issued via the NDLEA X handle @ndlea_nigeria on Sunday, June 21, 2026

Babafemi said one of the two teenagers, a 15-year-old SS2 student said Pa Orji supplies him the drugs which he takes.

The teenager claimed that the grandpa 84-year-old also sells to fellow students.

According to the statement, the students have been placed on counselling and rehabilitation.

The NDLEA speoksperson said the two grandpas are billed to have their day in court.

NDLEA arrests 93-rear-old great grandpa

Recall that 93-year-old man Pa Friday Ahukanna Chigbu and 69-year-old doctor, Chudi Daniel Ofomata, was arrested in a drug cartel crackdown.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the 93-year-old suspect linked his drug business to over 60 years of use illit drugs.

Babafemi said a c0caine smuggler's arrest at the Kano airport led to the capture of the medical doctor in Ogun state.

UK-bound 74-year-old grandpa arrested with illicit drugs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a 74-year-old Ikwuakalom Nwakoro Emeka arrested at Abuja airport with 11 kilograms of illicit drugs en route to London in the United Kingdom.

The NDLEA operatives also arrested Maryam Olalowo for drug dealing linked to her husband, Ibrahim Olalowo Olatunji.

Babafemi said Ibrahim Olalowo previously served two and a half years for similar drug offences in 2015.

Source: Legit.ng