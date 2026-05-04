Portable lost to Carter Efe by unanimous decision in a one-sided celebrity boxing match in Lagos on Friday, May 1st

After the fight, the singer is demanding ₦200 million from the event organisers, claiming it as streaming revenue

The controversy has shifted attention from the fight itself to a growing dispute over earnings and agreements

Nigerian street-hop singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has stirred fresh controversy after reportedly demanding ₦200 million from event organisers following his defeat to comedian Carter Efe in a widely publicised celebrity boxing match.

The bout, which drew massive attention on social media, ended in a surprising loss for Portable, leaving fans both entertained and divided over the outcome.

Carter Efe defeated Portable by unanimous decision to be crowned celebrity boxing champion at the Chaos in the Ring 4 held in Lagos. Photo credit: DAZN

Source: Twitter

The match, staged in Lagos, was expected to be a thrilling showdown between two entertainers known more for their online personas than athletic ability.

However, what followed has now shifted focus from the ring to a growing dispute behind the scenes.

Portable loses belt to Carter Efe

The thrilling bout took place at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos as part of the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event.

What was billed as an entertaining clash between two popular entertainers ended in a one-sided contest.

According to DAZN, after three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favour of Carter Efe, sealing a unanimous decision win.

From the start, Carter Efe looked more composed. He controlled the pace, used his reach advantage, and landed cleaner shots throughout the fight.

Portable, despite his previous experience in celebrity boxing, struggled to impose himself. By the second round, the gap in control was clear, and the scorecards reflected that dominance.

There was no controversy about the result. The outcome was straightforward.

Portable demands ₦200 million from organisers

While Carter Efe celebrated his win and a reported ₦50 million prize backed by businessman Emeka Okonkwo, Portable shifted attention to finances.

Portable is is demanding N200 million, which he described as streaming revenue from organisers of Chaos in the Ring 4. Photo credit: @Esmart

Source: Twitter

The singer revealed he earned ₦40 million for participating in the fight and had been promised additional bonuses, including ₦100 million and a car, if he had won.

However, after the loss, he raised a new issue, claiming entitlement to streaming revenue from the event, The Guardian reports.

Speaking after the fight, Portable said:

“To the organisers, I want my stream money amounting to about N200 million. Just give me my money before I cause trouble.”

The statement has sparked debate, with many questioning the basis of the demand and whether such agreements were part of the original deal.

Organisers under pressure to respond

What started as a celebrity boxing showdown has now turned into a post-event dispute that could dominate conversations in the coming days.

The fight itself delivered what fans expected. Energy, entertainment, and a decisive winner. But the aftermath is now shaping a different narrative.

With Portable now demanding ₦200 million, attention has shifted to the event organisers, who are yet to release an official statement addressing the claims.

The situation raises questions about the structure of celebrity boxing events in Nigeria and how disputes are managed after high-profile clashes.

Industry observers note that such events thrive on hype and drama, but unresolved issues like this could affect credibility if not handled properly.

How much Carter Efe earned

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe pocketed ₦50 million, a reward said to be backed by businessman Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money following his victory over Portable.

It is one of the biggest payouts seen in Nigeria’s growing celebrity boxing scene.

Source: Legit.ng