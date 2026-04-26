Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has declared candidacy for the 2027 Bauchi state governorship election under the ruling APC

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised the need for quality leadership to foster progress and prosperity in Bauchi State

Tuggar pledged to protect minority rights and promote inclusive governance for sustainable development

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Bauchi State - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has officially declared for the 2027 Bauchi State governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that Tuggar resigned from the administration in pursuit of his governorship ambition in Bauchi.

He announced his resignation from Tinubu's administration on Monday, March 30, and reports said he will be contesting under the APC.

Ex-minister Tuggar declares for Bauchi governorship election

Tuggar said he will contest for the 2027 governorship election under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said there is a need for quality leadership in shaping families and communities in the northeast state.

The APC chieftain warned that poor governance continues to hinder social and economic progress.

Tuggar had earlier contested on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Isa Yuguda, in the 2011 governorship election.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this on Saturday, April 25, 2026, while addressing a large crowd of supporters at the Games Village in Bauchi.

The former minister said he was rejoining the governorship race to bring progress and prosperity to Bauchi State.

“I understand the pain of electoral defeat and the expectations of the people. These experiences have strengthened my resolve to serve with commitment and integrity.”

He added that:

“Our state stands at a crossroads. Despite our abundant resources, many people remain poor and lack access to quality education and healthcare. This must change.”

Tuggar pledged to protect minority communities and promote greater participation of women and vulnerable groups in governance.

He called on the electorate to support leaders with vision and integrity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Tuggar, sustainable development can only be achieved through collective commitment and responsible leadership.

“Leadership must be fair and inclusive. We must create opportunities for all citizens, regardless of background.”

Buhari’s former minister joins 2027 race

Recall that the former Minister of Aviation announced candidacy for the Katsina North Senatorial Seat with the APC in the 2027 election.

Hadi Sirika served as minister under the late Muhammadu Buhari's administration from 2015 to 2023.

The announcement was made on Friday, April 24, 2026, at the All Progressives (APC) Party Headquarters in Katsina State.

Former governor declares bid for 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Kaduna governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero announced candidacy for the 2027 Senatorial election.

Yero cited overwhelming support from Kaduna North residents as motivation to run.

The APC chieftain announced his senatorial intention via his Facebook page on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng