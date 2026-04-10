The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken a major action against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its party woes

Nafiu Gombe led a faction protest at INEC headquarters demanding recognition of its leadership and citing a Court of Appeal status quo ante bellum order

Ralph Nwosu ADC former National Chairman said the party would proceed with its congresses and national convention despite the leadership dispute and INEC position

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This, the party asked the court to compell the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore the names of its National Chairman, Senator David Mark, and National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, on its official records.

ADC Takes Another Action Against INEC Over Unrecognition of Party Ahead of 2027

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The legal action, filed in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, comes after INEC reportedly removed the names of members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) from its portal on 1 April.

Court action challenges INEC’s removal of party executives

In the motion dated 7 April and filed by counsel to Senator Mark, Sulaiman Usman, SAN, the ADC is asking the court to compel INEC to reverse what it described as an administrative action affecting the party’s leadership structure.

The party is seeking a mandatory injunction compelling the electoral body to reinstate the officials to their previous positions pending the determination of the substantive case.

The application was filed under the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, alongside the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

Part of the relief sought reads:

“An order of mandatory injunction, setting aside the decision, act, or directive of the respondent removing the names of the applicant’s National Working Committee from its official portal and the decision of refusal to attend or monitor the applicant’s congresses or convention pending the hearing and determination of the suit.”

It further requested:

“An order of mandatory injunction directing INEC to forthwith restore and maintain records of the names of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, as well as all members of the National Executive Committee.”

The ADC also asked the court to restrain INEC from recognising any alternative leadership until the case is concluded.

Dispute linked to Court of Appeal ruling on party leadership

The suit is connected to a 12 March judgment of the Court of Appeal arising from a leadership dispute within the party initiated by a former Deputy National Chairman, Nafiu Gombe.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the motion, the appellate court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum, interpreted as the situation before the dispute began.

ADC insists convention plans will continue

Former National Chairman of the ADC, Ralph Nwosu, said the party remains focused on its internal processes and preparations for the 2027 general elections despite the ongoing leadership dispute.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Nwosu said the party would not be distracted by what he described as administrative disagreements involving INEC.

“We are taking the necessary action both in court and with INEC, but we will not allow INEC to derail any of our programmes,” he said.

He added that the party had already submitted its timetable to INEC and received approval, insisting that ongoing congresses and the planned national convention would proceed.

“Our congresses have already started. Our national convention, slated for the 14th, will also go on, where we will validate everything we’ve done,” Nwosu stated.

Gombe-led faction stages protest at INEC headquarters

Meanwhile, a rival faction of the ADC led by Nafiu Gombe staged a protest at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, demanding recognition as the legitimate leadership of the party.

The group, which also includes House of Representatives member Leke Joseph Abejide, accused opposing camps of attempting to hijack the party structure.

Addressing supporters during the protest, Gombe urged INEC to respect what he described as a Court of Appeal directive maintaining the status quo.

“My prayer as I address you today is that I urge INEC to please place my name on the portal, as required by the status quo antebellum order of the Court of Appeal,” he said.

He added that the appeal was not personal but aimed at ensuring compliance with judicial pronouncements and internal party democracy.

ADC: Internal rift widens as 2027 elections approach

The crisis within the ADC has deepened, with rival factions aligned to different political figures laying claim to the party’s leadership.

ADC Takes Another Action Against INEC Over Unrecognition of Party Ahead of 2027

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The dispute centres on control of the party structure, recognition by INEC, and legitimacy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okonkwo accuses ruling party of interference

ADC chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has also weighed in on the controversy, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to destabilise opposition parties ahead of the polls.

Speaking in Enugu, Okonkwo alleged that state institutions were being used to weaken internal cohesion within opposition ranks.

The allegations add to growing political tension as parties begin early positioning for the 2027 electoral cycle.

Ex-APC senator joins ADC

Legit.ng previously reported that former senator for Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, has announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Marafa cited “political manipulation” by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as his reason for defecting to the ADC.

Source: Legit.ng