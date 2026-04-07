The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is facing renewed scrutiny after viral videos showed Nafiu Bala at the unveiling of David Mark’s interim leadership in July 2025

Bala has now clarified his attendance, stressing that the meeting was not intended to appoint new leaders and lacked formal consensus

His statement comes amid INEC’s decision to derecognise both factions, deepening the party’s leadership crisis

Nafiu Bala, factional national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has confirmed his attendance at the party’s unveiling of the interim leadership led by David Mark in July 2025.

His presence was highlighted in viral videos shared by TheCable, showing him seated alongside Kenneth Okonkwo and other stakeholders at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

ADC leadership crisis deepens as Bala clarifies his attendance at July 2025 unveiling. Photo credit: ADCNig/x

Source: Twitter

INEC derecognises both factions

Since July 2025, the ADC has faced internal crises, with Bala and the Mark-led group both claiming leadership. The disputes escalated into legal battles, culminating in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) derecognising both factions, citing the March 12 court of appeal judgment.

Two videos, one posted on July 2, 2025 by Symfoni on YouTube and another published by TheCable, confirmed Bala’s attendance at the unveiling. TheCable verified the footage through multiple party stakeholders. At the event, Lauretta Onochie introduced Bala as the ADC deputy national chairman (intergovernmental affairs).

Bala’s Statement: ‘No Formal Vote or Consensus’

In a statement on April 7, Bala clarified that while he attended the meeting, it was not convened to unveil new party leaders. He explained:

“Contrary to expectations, the event took an unexpected turn when Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, the then National Chairman, was given the floor to deliver his welcoming address. In a shocking move, he announced his resignation as National Chairman, proceeded to issue a membership card to Sen. David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, and declared them Acting National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.”

Bala stressed that Nwosu’s actions contravened Articles 8(2) and 9(4) of the ADC Constitution (2022, as amended), which do not empower an outgoing chairman to appoint a successor.

Constitutionality questioned

According to Bala, the ADC constitution outlines a clear process for replacing the national chairman, which Nwosu disregarded. Bala emphasised that his attendance did not imply endorsement of the appointments, noting that several National Working Committee (NWC) members were surprised by the developments.

Following Nwosu’s announcement, Sa’id Baba Abdullahi, the then national secretary, resigned under unclear circumstances. Bala stated that none of the NWC members were informed of the situation beforehand.

Bala’s clarification

Bala concluded his statement by reaffirming his position:

“I trust this clarification addresses the concerns raised by the circulating videos of my humble self on social media platforms. I appreciate the opportunity to provide accurate information and set the record straight.”

The ADC continues to grapple with leadership disputes, with Bala’s clarification underscoring the lack of formal consensus on the appointments made at the July 2025 event. INEC’s derecognition of both factions adds further uncertainty to the party’s future.

Full statement from Nafiu Bala below:

“Contrary to expectations, the event took an unexpected turn when Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, the then National Chairman, was given the floor to deliver his welcoming address,” Bala said.

“In a shocking move, he announced his resignation as National Chairman, proceeded to issue a membership card to Sen. David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, and declared them Acting National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

“I was present at the meeting and can attest that the gathering was not intended for the unveiling of Mark and Aregbesola as party leaders.

“My attendance at the meeting and previous engagements with coalition partners from April 2024 to July 2025 do not imply endorsement of the irregular appointments.

“There was no formal vote or consensus on the appointments, and several National Working Committee (NWC) members, including myself, were taken aback by the developments.

“None of the NWC members were privy to the situation, and neither Nwosu nor Abdullahi had discussed the matter with us prior to the meeting

“I trust this clarification addresses the concerns raised by the circulating videos of my humble self on social media platforms. I appreciate the opportunity to provide accurate information and set the record straight.”

Viral videos show Bala present at ADC event alongside Kenneth Okonkwo and other stakeholders. Photo credit: DavidMark/x

Source: Twitter

Nafiu Bala: 5 things to know about the politician

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nafiu Bala Gombe has been a recent popular figure in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), especially around political developments in Gombe State.

His journey has been marked by candidacy, leadership claims, and disputes over party recognition. See facts about him here.

Source: Legit.ng