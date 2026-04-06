INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, has been told to resign from his position within 72 hours or re-recognise the ADC leadership under former Senate President David Mark

The ADC national youth wing issued the threat to the INEC boss over the de-recognition of the party's national leadership ahead of the 2027 election

According to the ADC youth, the failure of the electoral commission's chairman to heed to their demands would lead to nationwide protests

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) national youth wing has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the embattled leadership of the former Senate President, David Mark of the party, or be prepared to face a nationwide protest.

The youths, in a statement on Monday, April 6, sent to Legit.ng, also called for the immediate resignation of the INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan.

ADC youth asks INEC chairman to resign immediately Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Balarabe Rufai, the ADC national youth leader, who spoke alongside a coalition of civil society organisations (SCO) in Abuja, maintained that of the electoral body failed to adhere to the call within 72 hours, "We will initiate nationwide, peaceful, and lawful civic action across all 36 states and the FCT."

Last week, the electoral body announced the derecognition of the ADC leadership and stopped all official engagement with the coalition party until the court resolves the ongoing litigation within the party.

ADC accuses APC of being behind party crisis

However, the ADC has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of masterminding the crisis in the opposition and alleged that INEC, under Amupitan, was being compromised in the matter. Reacting to the allegation, Felix Morka, the APC spokesperson, said the ruling party cannot babysit the opposition to fix its internal crisis.

Morka's comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Alogbo knocked the ADC:

"ADC came to a democracy and expected a welfare package. You lost the election, not your mother. Nobody owes you a political diaper change. Grow up or go home. Nigerians were tired of grown men crying on national TV."

Nigerians react as APC mocks ADC over internal crisis Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Empire said the opposition doesn't usually challenge the government's policy:

"The opposition no dey do serious press conferences to challenge government policies. Dem just dey whine on X every day. APC sabi strategy and win elections well. The opposition just likes to lose. No be say I be APC supporter o — I’m just a regular Nigerian calling it asebe."

Shilegzybet said the opposition is not playing its game very well:

"Opposition only plays politics on screen and on Twitter because they think they have the masses, but that doesn't translate into good work or winning elections. Politics is a game....You just need to close all the loopholes, except you will end up screaming nepotism."

Victor Ome accused the APC of plotting to rig the election:

"These people are hellbent on rigging the forthcoming elections. We must resist these people with everything."

You can see the video of Morka's interview on X here:

Bala Mohammed hints at joining ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed has said he might be joining the coalition adopted party, ADC, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor disclosed the plan while hosting the leadership of the ADC at the presidential lounge in Bauchi on Tuesday, March 31.

According to the governor, the ADC has the potential to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng