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Breaking: Former APC Senator Joins Opposition Party, Details Emerge
Politics

Breaking: Former APC Senator Joins Opposition Party, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Former senator Kabiru Marafa has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing political manipulation by the ruling APC
  • Marafa said his defection to the ADC marks a historic milestone for his supporters and the political landscape ahead of the 2027 election
  • Legit.ng reports that the former federal lawmaker resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in August, 2025

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former senator for Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, has announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Marafa cited “political manipulation” by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as his reason for defecting to the ADC.

The former federal lawmaker had resigned his membership in the APC in August 2025.

He accused President Bola Tinubu of abandoning the state despite its significant contribution to his victory.

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As reported by TheCable, Marafa’s defection to the AD was announced in a statement issued by Mansur Haruna, director-general of his new media team, on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

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Marafa described his move to the ADC as a historic milestone in the history of the state.

He noted that his supporters and political structure followed him to his new party.

According to Marafa, he decided to move to ADC following a strategic stakeholders’ meeting held in Kaduna. He disclosed that he consulted “extensively” with his political allies and supporters.

“After careful deliberations and consideration of the future direction of the political movement, Senator Marafa formally declared his decision to align with the African Democratic Congress.”

Marafa said he will return to his hometown to formally submit his APC resignation and officially obtain his ADC membership.

The former lawmaker said his formal resignation would follow due process, which will officially delist his membership of the APC.

“The Senator also confirmed his decision to resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing growing concerns over what he described as political manipulations, including alleged attempts to exploit the National Identification Number (NIN) database for partisan political registration.”

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He disclosed that a major gathering of ADC supporters and members will follow in Gusau, the state capital.

Another Former Senator Dumps APC

Recall that former Kano South Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya defected from the ruling APC to the ADC.

Gaya's resignation letter was acknowledged by APC's Arewa Ward Chairman with immediate effect, citing personal convictions and constituent interests.

The ex-federal lawmaker criticised the APC's current state, highlighting a rise in insecurity across the six geopolitical zones.

Mead more stories on defections to ADC:

Former senator dumps APC for ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Jigawa Central Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu defected from APC to ADC, seeking inclusive politics.

Read also

APC caucus faction rejects governor’s proposed admission into party, gives reason

Nakudu announced his decision to contest for the Jigawa governorship in the 2027 elections, prioritising grassroots development.

Notable APC figures joined Nakudu's defection, intensifying political competition ahead of the upcoming elections.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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APCZamfara State
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